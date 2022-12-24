https://sputniknews.com/20221224/charles-iii-evicts-prince-andrew-from-royal-residence-over-ongoing-rape-trial-report-says-1105759863.html

Charles III Evicts Prince Andrew From Royal Residence Over Ongoing Rape Trial, Report Says

Charles III Evicts Prince Andrew From Royal Residence Over Ongoing Rape Trial, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK King Charles III has evicted Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace because of an ongoing lawsuit against him for sexual assault involving... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-24T13:27+0000

2022-12-24T13:27+0000

2022-12-24T13:27+0000

world

uk

uk royal family

king charles iii

prince andrew

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096559877_0:77:3136:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_628e15077e60f4d53a66fd75184e9a23.jpg

"Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn't a working royal. He's on his own," a source was quoted by the newspaper as saying. Instead, Charles III and his brother will attend a Christmas reception in Sandringham House on Sunday where Prince Andrew's ex-spouse Sarah Ferguson will also take part for the first time in 30 years, the tabloid said. Prince Andrew was a Counselor of State to Queen Elizabeth II, however he stepped back from public duties in November 2019 "for the foreseeable future" and starting January 2022 he was stripped of military affiliations and Royal patronages. Prince Andrew was sued by 38-year-old Virginia Giuffre, a US-Australian rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, for allegedly raping her and subjecting her to sexual abuse when she was 17. He settled out of court a civil sex abuse case in February 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20221003/sins-of-the-father-king-charles-iii-may-strip-prince-andrews-daughters-of-royal-titles---expert-1101463232.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united kingdom, uk royal family, prince charles, prince andrew, king charles iii, sex scandal