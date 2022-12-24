https://sputniknews.com/20221224/all-russian-tourists-stranded-in-egypts-hurghada-return-home-says-russian-consul-general-1105775516.html

All Russian Tourists Stranded in Egypt’s Hurghada Return Home, Says Russian Consul General

CAIRO (Sputnik) - All customers of the Russian airline iFly, whose flights from the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada were cancelled due to restrictions on...

There were about 600 Russian tourists stranded in Hurghada as of morning, December 24, according to Voropaev. The Russian General Consulate in Hurghada told Sputnik earlier this month that around 300 passengers were stranded in Hurghada, waiting for Russian airline iFly to receive clearance to fly to Moscow. Some of them were able to fly back home using a Red Wings flight. The Russian iFly airline had to cancel or postpone all of its flights from Egypt starting from December 15, due to a restriction placed on Russian air carriers crossing Jordanian airspace. It then started working out alternative routes.

