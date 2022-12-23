https://sputniknews.com/20221223/zelensky-duda-meeting-netizens-accuse-polish-president-of-dragging-warsaw-into-ukraine-conflict-1105721039.html

Zelensky-Duda Meeting: Netizens Accuse Polish President of Dragging Warsaw Into Ukraine Conflict

Zelensky-Duda Meeting: Netizens Accuse Polish President of Dragging Warsaw Into Ukraine Conflict

Warsaw has provided Kiev with about $2 billion in aid, including weaponry, since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T09:21+0000

2022-12-23T09:21+0000

2022-12-23T09:21+0000

world

ukraine

poland

andrzej duda

volodymyr zelensky

talks

meeting

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105720890_0:122:3211:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_8e3a538b74b6507158ea12691f5fcdf1.jpg

Netizens have reacted angrily to Polish President Andrzej Duda tweeting about his sit­-down with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.According to Duda, the December 22 meeting gave him “an opportunity to discuss strategic plans for actions and cooperation [with Ukraine] in the upcoming 2023.”Referring to the Russian special operation in Ukraine, one user sarcastically voiced hope that Duda “didn't discuss the conditions for joining the war” during his meeting with Zelensky.They were echoed by another user who pointed out, “What kind of cooperation, Andrzej? It's their sh*t, and if you want to f**k us up, go to the front yourself.”Some recalled an incident last month, when two Polish civilians were killed near the Ukrainian border after a missile hit an agricultural facility near the Polish village of Przewodow. With the incident still under investigation, Warsaw and Washington finally admitted that the deaths were most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile going off course.“I have no words for this […] they throw bombs on our area, they also send a package to the police station that will explode and here are such nice meetings,” one more netizen tweeted, in a nod to a recent incident at the office of Polish police chief Jaroslaw Szymczyk, who was presented with two anti-tank grenade launchers during his visit to Ukraine. According to him, one of the hand mortars suddenly blew up when Szymczyk reportedly tried to relocate it.Netizens’ remarks came as retired Polish army officer Arkadiusz Kups told a Polish tabloid that Warsaw had transferred about 40% of its military potential to Kiev. According to Kups, Poland had provided Ukraine with tanks, artillery pieces and shells, as well as the Soviet-made S-125 Neva air defense systems.The US and its NATO allies have delivered tens of billions of dollars worth of arms to Kiev since the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that Western countries’ arms supplies to Kiev further prolongs the conflict in Ukraine, and that such deliveries become legitimate targets for the Russian army.

https://sputniknews.com/20220912/germany-and-poland-discuss-setting-up-maintenance-center-for-ukraines-weapons-1100676368.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221116/analysts-poland-operating-on-hair-trigger-seeking-any-excuse-to-drag-nato-into-ukraine-conflict-1104303434.html

ukraine

poland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

twitter users' reaction, duda-zelensky meeting, us and its allies' arms supplies to kiev, russian special military operation in ukraine