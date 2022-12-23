https://sputniknews.com/20221223/us-medics-urge-drug-regulator-to-halt-benadryl-and-theraflu-sales-amid-flu-spike-reports-say-1105723356.html
US Medics Urge Drug Regulator to Halt Benadryl and Theraflu Sales Amid Flu Spike, Reports Say
09:48 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 23.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American doctors and pharmacists have called on the US Food and Drug Administration to end sales of a number of phenylephrine-containing cold remedies, including Theraflu, due to inefficiency, American media reported.
Several studies have shown that drugs such as Theraflu, Benadryl, Mucinex and Tylenol that rely on phenylephrine to clear up stuffy noses do not work, the report said.
The phenylephrine itself has proven to be safe, but at least four studies revealed that the medicine does not relieve congestion, according to the report.