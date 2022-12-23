https://sputniknews.com/20221223/us-closely-tracking-russia-china-joint-drills-in-east-china-sea-1105724961.html

US Closely Tracking Russia-China Joint Drills in East China Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US, along with its allies and partners, is closely monitoring the joint naval exercises of China and Russia in the East China Sea, the... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

Washington continues operations in the region "to maintain peace and stability; uphold international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight; and support unimpeded commerce and other lawful uses of the sea," the statement added. Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a detachment of ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet had sailed toward the East China Sea to participate in Russian-Chinese naval drills from December 21-27.

