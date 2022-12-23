https://sputniknews.com/20221223/uk-may-block-scottish-gender-recognition-reform-bill-reports-say-1105732938.html

UK May Block Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Bill, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government may block a Scottish bill that would allow people to apply for legal gender reassignment from the age of 16, British press... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the Scottish Parliament passed a gender recognition reform bill by 86 votes to 39. The reform would lower the age at which a person can change the gender in their identification papers, from 18 to 16 years. The bill has been discussed for several days. The bill, proposed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon several years ago, has drawn praise and criticism from different segments of the public. On Wednesday, dozens of demonstrators, speaking both for and against the bill, gathered near the Scottish Parliament during the deputies' discussion of the latest amendments. Many residents believe that passing such a bill means that Scottish law will now be different from the rest of the UK, press said. According to the bill, a person who wishes to obtain a legal gender recognition certificate (GRC) is no longer required to have a confirmed diagnosis of gender dysphoria. A person who wants to change genders must provide evidence only that they have lived in the desired "acquired gender" for three months instead of the previously required two years. For minors, this period will be six months. Another three month reflection period will be given to possibly reconsider the decision.

