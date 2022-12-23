https://sputniknews.com/20221223/dramatic-footage-captures-moment-plane-crashed-on-santa-monica-beach-left-two-injured-1105715641.html

Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Plane Crashed on Santa Monica Beach, Left Two Injured

Two people were injured on Thursday after a small airplane was left flipped upside-down after it attempted to land on the shoreline of the Santa Monica Beach... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

A single-engine Cessna 150A plane attempted to land just south of Santa Monica’s popular pier and slammed into the shoreline on Thursday, ultimately flipping and landing upside-down. The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported two people trapped inside the aircraft had been rescued. One passenger on board suffered a cardiac emergency and both passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment; however, their current conditions are unknown. No other injuries were reported.A video shared on Twitter shows the plane’s crash landing, revealing how the plane came to an abrupt stop and flipped after it hit the shoreline.The plane had departed the Santa Monica Airport before reporting an engine failure to the FAA. The pilot attempted an emergency landing at around 3:15 p.m. local time, and crash-landed belly up on the Santa Monica beach.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash and releasing the preliminary results of their investigation in the coming days.

