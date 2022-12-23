https://sputniknews.com/20221223/dramatic-footage-captures-moment-plane-crashed-on-santa-monica-beach-left-two-injured-1105715641.html
Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Plane Crashed on Santa Monica Beach, Left Two Injured
Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Plane Crashed on Santa Monica Beach, Left Two Injured
Two people were injured on Thursday after a small airplane was left flipped upside-down after it attempted to land on the shoreline of the Santa Monica Beach... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-23T03:42+0000
2022-12-23T03:42+0000
2022-12-23T03:38+0000
viral
plane crash
plane crash
santa monica airport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105715495_86:0:737:366_1920x0_80_0_0_b021b21a76bb6dd6ec86bfe8f9e8c701.png
A single-engine Cessna 150A plane attempted to land just south of Santa Monica’s popular pier and slammed into the shoreline on Thursday, ultimately flipping and landing upside-down. The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported two people trapped inside the aircraft had been rescued. One passenger on board suffered a cardiac emergency and both passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment; however, their current conditions are unknown. No other injuries were reported.A video shared on Twitter shows the plane’s crash landing, revealing how the plane came to an abrupt stop and flipped after it hit the shoreline.The plane had departed the Santa Monica Airport before reporting an engine failure to the FAA. The pilot attempted an emergency landing at around 3:15 p.m. local time, and crash-landed belly up on the Santa Monica beach.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash and releasing the preliminary results of their investigation in the coming days.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105715495_167:0:655:366_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd0cd12794922545a92c3d300a4d855.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
plane crash, plane crash, santa monica airport
plane crash, plane crash, santa monica airport
Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Plane Crashed on Santa Monica Beach, Left Two Injured
Two people were injured on Thursday after a small airplane was left flipped upside-down after it attempted to land on the shoreline of the Santa Monica Beach. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pilot attempted an emergency landing after reporting engine issues.
A single-engine Cessna 150A plane attempted to land just south of Santa Monica’s popular pier and slammed into the shoreline on Thursday, ultimately flipping and landing upside-down. The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported two people trapped inside the aircraft had been rescued.
One passenger on board suffered a cardiac emergency and both passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment; however, their current conditions are unknown. No other injuries were reported.
A video shared on Twitter shows the plane’s crash landing, revealing how the plane came to an abrupt stop and flipped after it hit the shoreline.
The plane had departed the Santa Monica Airport before reporting an engine failure to the FAA. The pilot attempted an emergency landing at around 3:15 p.m. local time, and crash-landed belly up on the Santa Monica beach.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash and releasing the preliminary results of their investigation in the coming days.