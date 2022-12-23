International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221223/alleged-russian-spy-at-german-intel-agency-reportedly-had-access-to-secrets-stolen-by-allies-1105739379.html
Alleged Russian Spy at German Intel Agency Reportedly Had Access to Secrets Stolen by Allies
Alleged Russian Spy at German Intel Agency Reportedly Had Access to Secrets Stolen by Allies
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A member of the German foreign intelligence agency BND who was arrested this week on suspicion of passing secrets to Russia had access to... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-23T21:22+0000
2022-12-23T21:17+0000
world
germany
spy
reports
secrets
arrest
intelligence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103327/67/1033276789_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_b8303bb9cc0e3c213348d840efe57a71.jpg
The federal prosecutor's office identified the individual as Carsten L. and said he was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday for allegedly sharing classified information with a Russian intelligence agency in 2022. He faces charges of high treason. German magazine Focus cited intelligence sources in Berlin as saying that Carsten appeared to be a senior analyst with access to sensitive information harvested by allies around the world. Secrets potentially leaked to Russia may have included data obtained by the US National Security Agency and the UK Government Communications Headquarters during their extensive wiretap operations, the publication reported.A search has also reportedly been carried out on the suspect's home and workplace.The latest comes after Norwegian authorities detailed detailed a similar case in November that involved a man allegedly posing as a Brazilian academic.
https://sputniknews.com/20220411/nsa-adviser-us-will-not-hesitate-to-expel-even-more-russian-diplomats-deemed-spies-1094656786.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103327/67/1033276789_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb424f040125751806a0301156ca096.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, spy, reports, secrets, arrest, intelligence
germany, spy, reports, secrets, arrest, intelligence

Alleged Russian Spy at German Intel Agency Reportedly Had Access to Secrets Stolen by Allies

21:22 GMT 23.12.2022
© AP Photo / dpa,Stephan JansenA satellite dish is photographed inside of a receiver, a so-called Radom, at the German Intelligence Agency,BND , facility near the Mangfall barracks in Bad Aibling,, near Munich Germany, Friday June 6, 2014
A satellite dish is photographed inside of a receiver, a so-called Radom, at the German Intelligence Agency,BND , facility near the Mangfall barracks in Bad Aibling,, near Munich Germany, Friday June 6, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2022
© AP Photo / dpa,Stephan Jansen
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A member of the German foreign intelligence agency BND who was arrested this week on suspicion of passing secrets to Russia had access to sensitive data collected by allies, media reported.
The federal prosecutor's office identified the individual as Carsten L. and said he was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday for allegedly sharing classified information with a Russian intelligence agency in 2022. He faces charges of high treason.
German magazine Focus cited intelligence sources in Berlin as saying that Carsten appeared to be a senior analyst with access to sensitive information harvested by allies around the world.
Secrets potentially leaked to Russia may have included data obtained by the US National Security Agency and the UK Government Communications Headquarters during their extensive wiretap operations, the publication reported.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the media about the war in Ukraine and other topics at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
Russia
US Will 'Not Hesitate' to Expel Even More Russian Diplomats Deemed 'Spies' - Sullivan
11 April, 01:27 GMT
A search has also reportedly been carried out on the suspect's home and workplace.
The latest comes after Norwegian authorities detailed detailed a similar case in November that involved a man allegedly posing as a Brazilian academic.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала