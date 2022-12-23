https://sputniknews.com/20221223/alleged-russian-spy-at-german-intel-agency-reportedly-had-access-to-secrets-stolen-by-allies-1105739379.html

Alleged Russian Spy at German Intel Agency Reportedly Had Access to Secrets Stolen by Allies

Alleged Russian Spy at German Intel Agency Reportedly Had Access to Secrets Stolen by Allies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A member of the German foreign intelligence agency BND who was arrested this week on suspicion of passing secrets to Russia had access to... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T21:22+0000

2022-12-23T21:22+0000

2022-12-23T21:17+0000

world

germany

spy

reports

secrets

arrest

intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103327/67/1033276789_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_b8303bb9cc0e3c213348d840efe57a71.jpg

The federal prosecutor's office identified the individual as Carsten L. and said he was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday for allegedly sharing classified information with a Russian intelligence agency in 2022. He faces charges of high treason. German magazine Focus cited intelligence sources in Berlin as saying that Carsten appeared to be a senior analyst with access to sensitive information harvested by allies around the world. Secrets potentially leaked to Russia may have included data obtained by the US National Security Agency and the UK Government Communications Headquarters during their extensive wiretap operations, the publication reported.A search has also reportedly been carried out on the suspect's home and workplace.The latest comes after Norwegian authorities detailed detailed a similar case in November that involved a man allegedly posing as a Brazilian academic.

https://sputniknews.com/20220411/nsa-adviser-us-will-not-hesitate-to-expel-even-more-russian-diplomats-deemed-spies-1094656786.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, spy, reports, secrets, arrest, intelligence