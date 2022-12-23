https://sputniknews.com/20221223/alleged-russian-spy-at-german-intel-agency-reportedly-had-access-to-secrets-stolen-by-allies-1105739379.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A member of the German foreign intelligence agency BND who was arrested this week on suspicion of passing secrets to Russia had access to sensitive data collected by allies, media reported.
The federal prosecutor's office identified the individual as Carsten L. and said he was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday for allegedly sharing classified information with a Russian intelligence agency in 2022. He faces charges of high treason.
German magazine Focus cited intelligence sources in Berlin as saying that Carsten appeared to be a senior analyst with access to sensitive information harvested by allies around the world.
Secrets potentially leaked to Russia may have included data obtained by the US National Security Agency and the UK Government Communications Headquarters during their extensive wiretap operations, the publication reported.
A search has also reportedly been carried out on the suspect's home and workplace.
The latest comes after Norwegian authorities detailed detailed a similar case in November that involved a man allegedly posing as a Brazilian academic.