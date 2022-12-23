International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221223/africa-holds-106-trillion-in-green-hydrogen-potential-study-reveals---1105720506.html
Africa Holds $1.06 Trillion in Green Hydrogen Potential, Study Reveals
Africa Holds $1.06 Trillion in Green Hydrogen Potential, Study Reveals
This article is dedicated to a recent study backed by the European Investment Bank, which revealed that Africa has the potential to produce 1.06 trillion worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry.
2022-12-23T08:57+0000
2022-12-23T08:57+0000
africa
green energy
solar energy
wind power
energy crisis
renewable energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105720607_0:114:3237:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_28be8de01fa3acc62f8acaae374c27e7.jpg
Africa has the potential to produce and transmit €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen, which will allow it to export the fuel and lead to a massive increase in GDP, boosting the local economy, a new study backed by the European Investment Bank revealed. According to the study, by harnessing solar energy, a number of countries on the continent could produce 50 million tons of green hydrogen per year by 2035. The fuel will be produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity at a cost of less than two euros per kilogram.The study, in conjunction with the International Solar Alliance and the African Union, combines an analysis of investment opportunities focusing on three hubs: Mauritania - Morocco, southern Africa and Egypt. Even though the plans to produce the fuel are most advanced in these regions, several other African countries ranging from Algeria to Nigeria and Mozambique also have the potential to start production, according to researchers.The researchers stated that the continent "has the best solar energy in the world" and transforming it into green hydrogen will enhance energy security, cut pollution and carbon emissions by 40%, decarbonize heavy industry and transport, as well as improve access low-cost electricity and clean water. However, it was mentioned that unlocking Africa's enormous green hydrogen potential requires close cooperation between public, private and financial organizations. The EIB, in its turn, highlighted that it is working with partners across the continent and all over the world in order to exploit its renewable energy potential and therefore produce green hydrogen at scale.
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/undps-africa-chief-states-africa-holds-key-to-climate-solutions-amid-cop27-event-1103887121.html
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105720607_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3223582417ee5474c832f0b0d4311ece.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european investment bank, study, africa, northern africa, morocco, renewable energy, energy crisis, renewables, solar energy
european investment bank, study, africa, northern africa, morocco, renewable energy, energy crisis, renewables, solar energy

Africa Holds $1.06 Trillion in Green Hydrogen Potential, Study Reveals

08:57 GMT 23.12.2022
© AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar An aerial view of a solar power plant in Ouarzazate, central Morocco on Feb.4, 2016. Renewable energy's potential across the African continent remains largely untapped, according to a new report in April 2022 by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
An aerial view of a solar power plant in Ouarzazate, central Morocco on Feb.4, 2016. Renewable energy's potential across the African continent remains largely untapped, according to a new report in April 2022 by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2022
© AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
In recent years, demand for the green fuel, produced with electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar or wind, is surging as the world looks for the alternatives to the largest contributors to global climate change, fossil fuels. According to the IEA, Africa has immense potential to produce hydrogen using its rich renewable resources.
Africa has the potential to produce and transmit €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen, which will allow it to export the fuel and lead to a massive increase in GDP, boosting the local economy, a new study backed by the European Investment Bank revealed.
According to the study, by harnessing solar energy, a number of countries on the continent could produce 50 million tons of green hydrogen per year by 2035. The fuel will be produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity at a cost of less than two euros per kilogram.

“Solar photovoltaic technology has provided us with the cheapest electricity. It will cost below €2 per kg in several African countries by 2030 [...]. Thanks to this low-cost electricity and decreasing electrolyser costs, the next step is providing access to a clean fuel, cheaper than all the current fossil fuels. It will enable us to decarbonize the power sector and most hard-to-abate sectors - fertilizers, steel manufacturing, and refineries,” said Ajay Mathur, director general of the International Solar Alliance.

The study, in conjunction with the International Solar Alliance and the African Union, combines an analysis of investment opportunities focusing on three hubs: Mauritania - Morocco, southern Africa and Egypt. Even though the plans to produce the fuel are most advanced in these regions, several other African countries ranging from Algeria to Nigeria and Mozambique also have the potential to start production, according to researchers.
The researchers stated that the continent "has the best solar energy in the world" and transforming it into green hydrogen will enhance energy security, cut pollution and carbon emissions by 40%, decarbonize heavy industry and transport, as well as improve access low-cost electricity and clean water.
However, it was mentioned that unlocking Africa's enormous green hydrogen potential requires close cooperation between public, private and financial organizations. The EIB, in its turn, highlighted that it is working with partners across the continent and all over the world in order to exploit its renewable energy potential and therefore produce green hydrogen at scale.
Wind turbines are seen at the Gouda Wind Farm located 115 km north east of Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The wind farm is one of the biggest in Southern Africa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
Africa
UNDP's Africa Chief States 'Africa Holds Key to Climate Solutions' Amid COP27 Event
8 November, 18:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала