Zelensky's Washington Visit Has Confirmed US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian: Kremlin
Zelensky's Washington Visit Has Confirmed US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian: Kremlin
22.12.2022
09:47 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 22.12.2022)
The Ukrainian president touched down in Washington on Wednesday for talks with President Joe Biden, and an address before Congress, amid growing concerns in the White House that some Republican lawmakers may not go along with continuing to write a 'blank check' of US assistance to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to the US confirms Washington's plans to continue using Kiev as a proxy for an indirect war against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has indicated.
"It shows that the United States continues its line of a de facto and indirect fight against Russia to the last Ukrainian," Peskov said, speaking to journalists on Thursday.
Peskov expressed regret that the trip did not see any calls for peace, nor make any mention of the continued Ukrainian shelling of civilians in the Donbass.
"...We can state with regret that neither President Biden nor President Zelensky uttered even a few words which could be read as a potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Not a single word was heard from Mr. Zelensky about the continued barbaric shelling of residential buildings in the settlements of the Donbass...No real calls for peace, not for the camera, but real ones, were made," he said.
At his joint press conference with Biden on Wednesday, Zelensky said
that "there can't be any just peace" in Ukraine "in the war that was imposed on us by these [Russian] non-humans."
Zelensky's comments marked a soft retort of his US host, who told reporters just several minutes prior that Kiev was "open to a just peace" with Moscow if the conditions were right.
The Ukrainian president urged Washington to up its military and financial support to Kiev, including Patriot air defense systems.
Biden promised his guest that the US would stay "with Ukraine as long as there is a Ukraine."
Zelensky followed up on his talks with Biden with an address before Congress
, urging the American people to provide more weaponry and to slap more sanctions on Russia. "We have artillery, yes - thank you," he said. "Is it enough? Honestly, not really. To make sure the Russians completely pull out, more shells and cannons are needed," he urged.