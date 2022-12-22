https://sputniknews.com/20221222/zelenskys-washington-visit-has-confirmed-us-plans-to-fight-russia-to-the-last-ukrainian-kremlin-1105693396.html

Zelensky's Washington Visit Has Confirmed US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian: Kremlin

Zelensky's Washington Visit Has Confirmed US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian: Kremlin

The Ukrainian president touched down in Washington on Wednesday for talks with President Joe Biden, and an address before Congress, amid growing concerns in... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T09:47+0000

2022-12-22T09:47+0000

2022-12-22T10:18+0000

kremlin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644466_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e6dc92241aa3a286f53456972f533a56.jpg

Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to the US confirms Washington's plans to continue using Kiev as a proxy for an indirect war against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has indicated.Peskov expressed regret that the trip did not see any calls for peace, nor make any mention of the continued Ukrainian shelling of civilians in the Donbass."...We can state with regret that neither President Biden nor President Zelensky uttered even a few words which could be read as a potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Not a single word was heard from Mr. Zelensky about the continued barbaric shelling of residential buildings in the settlements of the Donbass...No real calls for peace, not for the camera, but real ones, were made," he said.At his joint press conference with Biden on Wednesday, Zelensky said that "there can't be any just peace" in Ukraine "in the war that was imposed on us by these [Russian] non-humans."Zelensky's comments marked a soft retort of his US host, who told reporters just several minutes prior that Kiev was "open to a just peace" with Moscow if the conditions were right.The Ukrainian president urged Washington to up its military and financial support to Kiev, including Patriot air defense systems.Zelensky followed up on his talks with Biden with an address before Congress, urging the American people to provide more weaponry and to slap more sanctions on Russia. "We have artillery, yes - thank you," he said. "Is it enough? Honestly, not really. To make sure the Russians completely pull out, more shells and cannons are needed," he urged.

kremlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kremlin