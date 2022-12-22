https://sputniknews.com/20221222/zelensky-visits-biden-and-congress-to-beg-for-escalation-in-ukraine-1105680033.html

Zelensky Visits Biden and Congress to Beg For Escalation in Ukraine

African Voices Silenced In Biodiversity Agreement, Long COVID Effects Revealed As Surge Looms, Dispelling Myths About "Debt Trap Diplomacy"

Zelensky Visits Biden and Congress To Beg For Escalation In Ukraine African Voices Silenced In Biodiversity Agreement, Long COVID Effects Revealed As Surge Looms, Dispelling Myths About "Debt Trap Diplomacy"

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a recently approved agreement on biodiversity and protecting nature and why some African nations disagreed with the deal, how the framework falls short of its stated goals, why the Biden administration’s commitments to protecting nature and combating climate change fall short, and how this agreement and many other agreements continue to place the burden of saving the planet on exploited nations while allowing developed nations to continue extracting wealth.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss the “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 and the Biden administration’s response to it, why the administration’s response to this tripledemic is another continuation of the anemic public health policy that exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic in the first place, a recent study which documented the lasting effects of COVID and disabilities created by long COVID, and how a higher prevalence of long COVID in white communities may change the conversation about COVID.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amanda Yee, host of the Radio Free Amanda podcast to discuss the myths often spread about China and why the characterization of its assistance to infrastructure projects around the world as imperialism is false, how Chinese loans to infrastructure projects in the global south work and why they are nothing like the lending practices of the west, and why stories like China seizing seaports or airports are mischaracterized.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the Twitter Files investigations and what they reveal about collusion between social media companies and the US military and government agencies, the potential for an investigation into the US withdrawal from Afghanistan by the Republican-led House and what we probably won’t hear in those hearings, an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines finding no conclusive evidence that Russia was behind the attack, and Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the US as the Biden administration and Congress prepare to send even more money and weapons to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

