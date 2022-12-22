https://sputniknews.com/20221222/west-supplied-ukraine-with-over-350-tanks-700-artillery-systems-100-mlrs-moscow-1105701699.html

West Supplied Ukraine With Over 350 Tanks, 700 Artillery Systems, 100 MLRS: Moscow

West Supplied Ukraine With Over 350 Tanks, 700 Artillery Systems, 100 MLRS: Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since the start of Russia's special operation, Western countries have supplied Ukraine with more than 350 tanks, 700 artillery systems, 100... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T13:49+0000

2022-12-22T13:49+0000

2022-12-22T13:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

west

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105684391_0:147:3117:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_add9c3932c27aac59aad99a10a7603e1.jpg

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, Western countries have provided Kiev with four aircraft, more than 30 helicopters, over 350 tanks, about 1,000 armored fighting vehicles, at least 800 armored vehicles, as well as up to 700 artillery systems, 100 MLRS units, 130,000 anti-tank weapons, over 5,300 man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and at least 5,0000 unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes," Gerasimov said According to the official, the United States and its allies have been consistently increasing the volume of military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the special operation to make the conflict protracted. The total foreign financial assistance to Ukraine amounted to almost $ 100 billion, the largest contribution to the supply is made by the United States, Great Britain, Poland and Romania.Russian high-precision long–range missiles during the special operation hit over 1,300 critical objects of Ukraine, which significantly reduced the combat potential of the Ukrainian military and paralyzed the work of Kiev's military-industrial complex, Valery Gerasimov said.The official added that Russian attack drones have destroyed over 600 Ukrainian objects during the special operation.Russian operational-tactical and army aviation has destroyed 11,000 units of Ukrainian weapons during the special operation, making about 150 flights a day, Gerasimov said."Operational-tactical and army aviation performs tasks with high combat tension, making about 150 flights daily. It destroyed more than 11,000 units of weapons and equipment of the Ukraine's military," Gerasimov said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

https://sputniknews.com/20221218/ukraine-conflict-fears-over-alleged-russian-threat-boost-us-capacity-to-produce-weapons-report---1105568832.html

ukraine

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

west, ukraine, tanks, artillery systems, mlrs, moscow