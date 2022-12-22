https://sputniknews.com/20221222/video-donetsk-peoples-militia-launches-artillery-assault-near-new-york-1105703413.html

Video: Donetsk People’s Militia Launches Artillery Assault Near New York

Video: Donetsk People's Militia Launches Artillery Assault Near New York

2022-12-22

The offensive comes as Donbass militia units and regular Russian army formations continue a grueling effort to push heavily entrenched Ukrainian forces out of... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

Donetsk People’s Militia units have shelled the positions of Ukrainian forces outside the settlement of New York, a Sputnik correspondent embedded with the forces has reported.“The enemy is suffering heavy losses. At the moment, they’re trying to evacuate their personnel and are retreating, quickly retreating from their positions,” a howitzer unit commander told the correspondent.“At the moment armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles have been detected in the area, an APC has been destroyed. At the moment, they’re trying to evacuate,” the commander said.The People’s Militia also indicated that Ukrainian ultranationalist detachments appear to have set up blocking detachments to try to prevent regular Ukrainian army troops from falling back – a tactic common to notorious neo-Nazi militias such as the Azov Regiment.Video shows DPR troops preparing camouflaged howitzers for fire, arming, aiming and firing at enemy positions.The settlement has been situated near the frontline of fierce fighting between Ukrainian and DPR militia since 2014.After liberating most of Lugansk in the summer, Russian and Donbass People’s Militia forces have concentrated on attempting to dislodge Ukrainian forces from Donetsk. The Ukrainian military spent years building entrenchments and fortifications in the region, and has placed artillery there, using it to launch indiscriminate artillery strikes against the city of Donetsk and other settlements. Hundreds of civilians have been killed and injured in these attacks.

