US Military Reportedly Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate
US Military Reportedly Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed forces are losing too many personnel trained to operate with cyber systems and its programs to prepare the number of... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
22:33 GMT 22.12.2022
Soldiers guard next to a transportation warehouse where a tunnel was found, near the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2009
Soldiers guard next to a transportation warehouse where a tunnel was found, near the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
© AP Photo / Guillermo Arias
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed forces are losing too many personnel trained to operate with cyber systems and its programs to prepare the number of experts it needs are inaccurate and patchy, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.
"Military personnel who complete advanced cyber training - which may take a year or more and costs [the Department of Defense] hundreds of thousands of dollars - may not remain in the military for a significant time after training," the report said.
GAO investigators discovered that two of the four US military services were not positioned to ensure any adequate return on their investment in advanced cyber training, the report said.
"While the Navy and Air Force require three years of active duty, the Marine Corps has no guidance for this area and Army guidance does not clearly define active duty service obligations," the report added.
Army officials told the investigators they lacked the information needed to calculate and implement service obligations for the necessary cyber training because it was not specifically listed in Army guidance, according to the report.
