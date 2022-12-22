https://sputniknews.com/20221222/somali-troops-return-after-training-in-eritrea-media-report-1105699647.html
Somali Troops Return After Training in Eritrea, Media Report
The first group of Somali troops has returned from training in Eritrea on Wednesday, Somali Defence minister Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur told the media.
Somalia is looking for regional cooperation and support in the Horn of Africa, as the country faces threats of terrorism, separatism, and food insecurity caused by drought.
The first group of Somali troops returned from training in Eritrea on Wednesday, Somali Defense Minister Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur told the media.
"They will participate in the war on al-Shabaab*," the official said.
Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda*-affiliated jihadist movement, has been fighting against the Somali government since the mid-2000s. Recently, the organization intensified
its terror attacks
after the newly-elected government declared an "all-out-war" against the Islamist militant group.
In July 2022, the Eritrean government officially confirmed that members of the Somali national army had been on training in Eritrea since 2019. The estimated number of Somali soldiers training in the nearby country is over 5,000, according to media.
Recently, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made his second visit to Eritrea as head of state. The goal of the trip was to discuss regional issues, such as joint anti-terrorist efforts, with Eritrea's president. Mohamud also met with more than 200 cadets from Somalia trained at the Eritrean Aviation College.
Previously, commenting on the present situation in Somalia, President Mohamud pointed out that food insecurity in the country, caused by drought
, which has also led to the displacement of around a million people, has been worsened by the terrorist threat, which disrupts people’s daily life and agricultural practices.
*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries.