Russia Won't Allow 'Inconvenient' Truth About Nord Stream Blasts to be 'Swept Under the Rug'

Moscow will not allow the “inconvenient truth” about what really happened to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 to be "swept under the carpet," the Russian Embassy in the United States emphasized in a statement on its telegram channel.Russia will continue to insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the blasts targeting Nord Stream’s underwater pipelines. Furthermore, the probe should continue with Russian participation, underscored the embassy.The embassy applauded a recent US media investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines.The result of the reporters' research could hardly be convenient for those who obdurately continue to vilify Russia on every occasion, added the envoys, as after three months of data collection, no evidence of Russia’s alleged "involvement" has been found. This could not but disappoint Russia’s detractors, it was emphasized.Pointing out that the US administration remained “eloquently” silent on the matter, the embassy was not at all surprised that those behing the recent journalistic investigation wished to remain anonymous. Attempts to step away from "hard core Russophobia" automatically qualify as a game "on the Kremlin's side" in the ranks of the collective West," underscored the statement.As for the culprits behind the sabotage, all one needed was to ask the right questions.The US report referenced by the embassy had underscored on December 21 that, “There is no evidence at this point that Russia was behind the sabotage" at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September. The report cited an unnamed European official, with the statement confirmed by 23 other diplomatic and intelligence officials in nine countries interviewed by the outlet.Even those who still consider Russia the prime suspect reportedly acknowledge that the attack cannot be unambiguously attributed to any country, added the report. This is mainly explained by the fact that people familiar with the forensic examination have failed to link Moscow with the incident."Forensics on an investigation like this are going to be exceedingly difficult," a senior US State Department official was quoted as saying.Furthermore, Washington, which reportedly regularly intercepts correspondence between Russian officials and military, has not discovered any signs of Moscow concealing its involvement in the attack, said officials. Some European representatives reportedly regret that many global leaders accused the Kremlin of the explosions, ignoring possible motives of other countries and terrorist organizations."The governments that waited to comment before drawing conclusions played this right," another EU official was quoted as saying by the news outlet.At the time, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau was quick to allege in a local radio interview that Russia "may have damaged the pipelines in order to deepen the divisions in Europe on energy security." Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck had also suggested that “Russia saying ‘it wasn’t us’ is like saying ‘I’m not the thief.’” According to the US investigative report, some officials supposedly believe that the Nord Stream attack could have been carried out by different entities with the use of underwater drones or surface ships. And while no one doubts that the damage had been the result of premeditated actions, stated the report, a number of countries, such as Norway that supplies gas via undersea pipelines to Europe, are concerned that the guilty party will never be identified.Explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater network, constructed to offer a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to European consumers. Germany, Denmark and Sweden all launched separate investigations into the incident, with the Swedish Security Service confirming “gross sabotage.”The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.As Denmark and Sweden barred Russia from probing the incidents, the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that the investigation can be considered reliable and objective only if Moscow participates in it.After a month-long investigation, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed in late October that Britain’s Royal Navy took part in the planning, organization and execution of the Nord Stream attack.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.“After the explosions on Nord Stream - which, it appears nobody in the European Union is going to objectively investigate -
22.12.2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday deplored the fact that no European Union countries appeared to be conducting a proper investigation into the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Earlier, investigators in Sweden and Denmark confirmed the blasts were sabotage, but stopped short of naming possible culprits.
Moscow will not allow the “inconvenient truth” about what really happened to the Nord Stream 1 and 2
to be "swept under the carpet," the Russian Embassy in the United States emphasized in a statement on its telegram channel.
Russia will continue to insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the blasts targeting Nord Stream’s underwater pipelines. Furthermore, the probe should continue with Russian participation, underscored
the embassy.
The embassy applauded a recent US media investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines.
“The journalists - unlike the local authorities, who "suddenly" abandoned megaphone diplomacy and speculations in their favorite "highly likely" style - are trying to get to the truth about the unprecedented attack on the pipeline infrastructure that took place in the Baltic Sea. We cannot but welcome such an aspiration,” Russia’s embassy stated.
The result of the reporters' research could hardly be convenient for those who obdurately continue to vilify Russia on every occasion, added the envoys, as after three months of data collection, no evidence of Russia’s alleged "involvement" has been found. This could not but disappoint Russia’s detractors, it was emphasized.
Pointing out that the US administration remained “eloquently” silent on the matter, the embassy was not at all surprised that those behing the recent journalistic investigation
wished to remain anonymous. Attempts to step away from "hard core Russophobia" automatically qualify as a game "on the Kremlin's side" in the ranks of the collective West
," underscored the statement.
As for the culprits behind the sabotage, all one needed was to ask the right questions.
"Who benefited from playing the "Russian card" for geopolitical and energy weakening of Europe? Who is the ultimate beneficiary of the pipelines’ rupture and the sale of "alternative" energy resources? For whom was Russia’s cheap and affordable natural gas like an eyesore? The answer is obvious,” concluded Russia’s embassy in the US.
The US report
referenced by the embassy had underscored on December 21 that, “There is no evidence at this point that Russia was behind the sabotage" at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September. The report cited an unnamed European official, with the statement confirmed by 23 other diplomatic and intelligence officials in nine countries interviewed by the outlet.
After months of investigation, a number of Western officials privately admit that Russia is probably not involved in the explosions, the newspaper said.
Even those who still consider Russia the prime suspect reportedly acknowledge that the attack
cannot be unambiguously attributed to any country, added the report. This is mainly explained by the fact that people familiar with the forensic examination have failed to link Moscow with the incident.
"Forensics on an investigation like this are going to be exceedingly difficult," a senior US State Department official was quoted as saying.
Furthermore, Washington, which reportedly regularly intercepts correspondence between Russian officials and military, has not discovered any signs of Moscow concealing its involvement in the attack, said officials. Some European representatives reportedly regret that many global leaders accused the Kremlin of the explosions, ignoring possible motives
of other countries and terrorist organizations.
"The governments that waited to comment before drawing conclusions played this right," another EU official was quoted as saying by the news outlet.
At the time, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau was quick to allege in a local radio interview that Russia "may have damaged the pipelines in order to deepen the divisions in Europe on energy security."
Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck had also suggested that “Russia saying ‘it wasn’t us’ is like saying ‘I’m not the thief.’”
According to the US investigative report, some officials supposedly believe that the Nord Stream attack could have been carried out by different entities with the use of underwater drones or surface ships. And while no one doubts that the damage had been the result of premeditated actions, stated the report, a number of countries, such as Norway that supplies gas via undersea pipelines to Europe, are concerned that the guilty party will never be identified.
"It's not a good thing. Whoever did it may get away with it," a Norwegian official was cited as saying.
Explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater network
, constructed to offer a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to European consumers. Germany, Denmark and Sweden all launched separate investigations into the incident, with the Swedish Security Service confirming “gross sabotage.”
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.
As Denmark and Sweden barred Russia from probing the incidents, the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that the investigation
can be considered reliable and objective only if Moscow participates in it.
After a month-long investigation, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed in late October that Britain’s Royal Navy took part in the planning, organization and execution
of the Nord Stream attack.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.
