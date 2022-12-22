https://sputniknews.com/20221222/roscosmos-failure-in-soyuz-ms-22s-cooling-system-not-caused-by-meteorite-1105712278.html

Roscosmos: Failure in Soyuz MS-22’s Cooling System Not Caused by Meteorite

Roscosmos: Failure in Soyuz MS-22’s Cooling System Not Caused by Meteorite

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The object that caused a leak from the Soyuz MS-22 ’s cooling system was not a micrometeorite, as previously thought, since the object hit... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T21:57+0000

2022-12-22T21:57+0000

2022-12-22T21:53+0000

science & tech

roscosmos

soyuz

meteorite

cooling

international space station (iss)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg

"At first we thought that there could be a micrometeorite hit, but then we found that the radiator was hit from the other side," Krikalev said during a news conference organized by NASA. He added that after the depressurization, the refrigerant was completely gone from the cooling system. On Thursday, a leak from the spacecraft’s cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment. The failure did not affect the living conditions of the crew, and there is no need for emergency evacuation. To maintain a comfortable temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22, cooled air is supplied from the Russian segment of the ISS. The Soyuz MS-23 reserve spacecraft which originally was scheduled to leave for the ISS on March 16, may be prepared for flight by February 19. However, Roscosmos hopes that the Soyuz MS-22 crew will return to Earth on their ship in the second half of March.

https://sputniknews.com/20221222/soyuz-ms-22-leak-caused-by-untraceable-debris-too-small-to-be-detected---roscosmos-1105709771.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roscosmos, soyuz, meteorite, cooling, international space station (iss)