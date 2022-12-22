https://sputniknews.com/20221222/putin-netanyahu-sure-russian-israeli-ties-will-continue-to-develop-progressively-kremlin-1105693206.html

Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue to Develop Progressively: Kremlin

"Topical issues on the bilateral agenda and the international situation were discussed. Mutual confidence was expressed that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to develop progressively, and contacts at various levels will continue," the Kremlin said in a statement. Additionally, Putin congratulated Netanyahu and all Israelis on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the statement added.On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, whose party won the November parliamentary elections, informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had been able to form a new government.

