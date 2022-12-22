https://sputniknews.com/20221222/putin-netanyahu-sure-russian-israeli-ties-will-continue-to-develop-progressively-kremlin-1105693206.html
Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue to Develop Progressively: Kremlin
Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue to Develop Progressively: Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with chair of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the sides expressed mutual... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-22T09:32+0000
2022-12-22T09:32+0000
2022-12-22T09:32+0000
world
vladimir putin
benjamin netanyahu
israel
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107281/14/1072811443_0:134:3163:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_bcf0f60218097f01d5360a8a2956fd8e.jpg
"Topical issues on the bilateral agenda and the international situation were discussed. Mutual confidence was expressed that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to develop progressively, and contacts at various levels will continue," the Kremlin said in a statement. Additionally, Putin congratulated Netanyahu and all Israelis on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the statement added.On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, whose party won the November parliamentary elections, informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had been able to form a new government.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107281/14/1072811443_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04bd0da61a3b867004113d908539d08a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin, netanyahu, russian-israeli ties, kremlin
putin, netanyahu, russian-israeli ties, kremlin
Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue to Develop Progressively: Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with chair of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the sides expressed mutual confidence that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to progressively develop, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"Topical issues on the bilateral agenda and the international situation were discussed. Mutual confidence was expressed that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to develop progressively, and contacts at various levels will continue," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Additionally, Putin congratulated Netanyahu
and all Israelis on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the statement added.
On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, whose party won the November parliamentary elections, informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had been able to form a new government.