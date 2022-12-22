International
Zelensky's Washington Visit Has Confirmed US Plans to Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian, Kremlin Says
Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue to Develop Progressively: Kremlin
Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue to Develop Progressively: Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with chair of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the sides expressed mutual... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
"Topical issues on the bilateral agenda and the international situation were discussed. Mutual confidence was expressed that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to develop progressively, and contacts at various levels will continue," the Kremlin said in a statement. Additionally, Putin congratulated Netanyahu and all Israelis on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the statement added.On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, whose party won the November parliamentary elections, informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had been able to form a new government.
Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue to Develop Progressively: Kremlin

09:32 GMT 22.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with chair of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the sides expressed mutual confidence that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to progressively develop, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"Topical issues on the bilateral agenda and the international situation were discussed. Mutual confidence was expressed that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to develop progressively, and contacts at various levels will continue," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Additionally, Putin congratulated Netanyahu and all Israelis on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the statement added.
On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, whose party won the November parliamentary elections, informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had been able to form a new government.
