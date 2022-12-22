https://sputniknews.com/20221222/perus-coup-regime-orders-cabinet-reshuffle-after-expelling-mexican-ambassador-amid-political-crisis-1105683934.html

Peru’s Coup Regime Orders Cabinet Reshuffle After Expelling Mexican Ambassador Amid Political Crisis

The appointment of the defense minister who’s seen as responsible for dozens of deaths in recent weeks is a clear signal of the alarming direction the... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

The crisis-stricken regime of Dina Boluarte in Peru has promoted the defense minister who oversaw the ongoing bloody crackdown in the country that left at least 26 Peruvians dead in less than two weeks.It remains to be seen whether the personnel changes will be enough to pacify protesters, however.After spending just 11 days as Peru’s defense minister, Otarola was named prime minister, and four other ministers were replaced.Otarola reinforced widespread suspicions that the US had a hand in what’s being characterized as a “parliamentary coup” against the country’s first working-class indigenous president, Pedro Castillo, when he met with CIA-trained US Ambassador Lisa Kennard just two days before.Otarola’s predecessor, Pedro Angulo Arana, provoked a serious backlash earlier in the week by suggesting the mainly-Indigenous demonstrators were to blame for their own deaths because "they don't speak Spanish and the police don't understand them."The Boluarte regime — and the unpopular legislature behind it — seemed to gamble that the new additions to the cabinet and a plan to move up planned presidential elections to 2024 would be enough to bring demonstrators to heel.But protests have shown little signs of fizzling out, and the response on social media suggests Peru’s opposition isn’t going anywhere.“The cabinet chaired by Mr. Otárola is a tribute to crime and impunity,” observed leftist Congress member Silvana Robles. “As Minister of Defense, Otárola was the spokesman for the overbearing threat, repressive violence, and anti-democratic authoritarianism.”

