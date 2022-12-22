https://sputniknews.com/20221222/lost-in-space-tweeps-titter-as-biden-seems-to-say-uranian-people-during-briefing-with-zelensky-1105688310.html

Lost in Space? Tweeps Titter as Biden Seems to Say 'Uranian People' During Briefing With Zelensky

Lost in Space? Tweeps Titter as Biden Seems to Say 'Uranian People' During Briefing With Zelensky

Twitter users mocked President Joe Biden for appearing to say 'uranian people' during press conference with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky

2022-12-22T06:30+0000

2022-12-22T06:30+0000

2022-12-22T06:30+0000

americas

us

joe biden

gaffe

volodymyr zelensky

ukrainian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105688550_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a9476825b633bce9275b772131b55a92.jpg

Joe Biden appeared to have difficulty pronouncing the phrase “Ukrainian people” during his joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.The 46th POTUS, speaking after the Ukrainian president made a surprise in-person visit to Washington DC to plead for more guns and cash, produced some “word salad” that many heard as “Uranium people.”As the perceived slip-up started to trend on Twitter, many wryly commented that the 80-year old Democrat, who, incidentally, has not ruled out running for a second term in 2024, was in no condition to lead the country.Others on Twitter took the opportunity to troll the American commander-in-chief, wondering whether he was “lost in space,” and was referring to the planet Uranus.Some comments on Twitter recalled that this was not the first verbal blunder of this nature for the octogenarian US president.The American commander-in-chief fumbled his words during his first State of the Union address in March 2022, seemingly confusing "Iranian" for "Ukrainian".The remarks came as POTUS spent about 11 minutes of his speech dedicated to US foreign policy, specifically the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.US Vice President Kamala Harris could be seen making a slightly confused expression in response to the verbal gaffe, in a video cutaway during the event.At the time, the stumble was instantly noticed by netizens, with some unforgiving comments questioning whether the president "can tell the difference between Iran and Ukraine." Just days ago, Joe Biden, who is the oldest president in the history of the US, was blasted by Twitter users for his latest gaffes, made during a veterans town hall address in New Castle, Delaware.“I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” the 46th president said before arguing, “I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter so, you know, I got a little Italian in me now.”These words went viral on social media making users suggest that Joe Biden was repeating an anti-Irish statement, with some tweeting that the Democrat's remarks on Irish people were nothing less than a "hate crime."

https://sputniknews.com/20220302/whoops-biden-stumbles-confuses-iranian-with-ukrainian-in-first-sotu-address-1093504573.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221218/irish-but-not-stupid-yet-another-joe-biden-gaffe-blasted-as-hate-crime-1105557737.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

twitter users mock president joe biden, biden seems to say uranian people, press conference with the ukrainian president, volodymyr zelensky, word salad, verbal blunder, biden gaffe