Lost in Space? Tweeps Titter as Biden Seems to Say 'Uranian People' During Briefing With Zelensky
Lost in Space? Tweeps Titter as Biden Seems to Say 'Uranian People' During Briefing With Zelensky
Twitter users mocked President Joe Biden for appearing to say 'uranian people' during press conference with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky
2022-12-22T06:30+0000
2022-12-22T06:30+0000
Joe Biden appeared to have difficulty pronouncing the phrase “Ukrainian people” during his joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.The 46th POTUS, speaking after the Ukrainian president made a surprise in-person visit to Washington DC to plead for more guns and cash, produced some “word salad” that many heard as “Uranium people.”As the perceived slip-up started to trend on Twitter, many wryly commented that the 80-year old Democrat, who, incidentally, has not ruled out running for a second term in 2024, was in no condition to lead the country.Others on Twitter took the opportunity to troll the American commander-in-chief, wondering whether he was “lost in space,” and was referring to the planet Uranus.Some comments on Twitter recalled that this was not the first verbal blunder of this nature for the octogenarian US president.The American commander-in-chief fumbled his words during his first State of the Union address in March 2022, seemingly confusing "Iranian" for "Ukrainian".The remarks came as POTUS spent about 11 minutes of his speech dedicated to US foreign policy, specifically the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.US Vice President Kamala Harris could be seen making a slightly confused expression in response to the verbal gaffe, in a video cutaway during the event.At the time, the stumble was instantly noticed by netizens, with some unforgiving comments questioning whether the president "can tell the difference between Iran and Ukraine." Just days ago, Joe Biden, who is the oldest president in the history of the US, was blasted by Twitter users for his latest gaffes, made during a veterans town hall address in New Castle, Delaware.“I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” the 46th president said before arguing, “I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter so, you know, I got a little Italian in me now.”These words went viral on social media making users suggest that Joe Biden was repeating an anti-Irish statement, with some tweeting that the Democrat's remarks on Irish people were nothing less than a "hate crime."
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2022.
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Svetlana Ekimenko
US President Joe Biden, notorious for verbal gaffes and blunders, during his first State of the Union address in March fumbled his words, confusing "Iranian" for "Ukrainian," drawing somewhat scattered applause in the House Chamber and leaving his VP, Kamala Harris, with a confused expression on her face.
Joe Biden appeared to have difficulty pronouncing the phrase “Ukrainian people” during his joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.
The 46th POTUS, speaking after the Ukrainian president made a surprise in-person visit to Washington DC to plead for more guns and cash, produced some “word salad” that many heard as “Uranium people.”
As the perceived slip-up started to trend on Twitter, many wryly commented that the 80-year old Democrat, who, incidentally, has not ruled out running for a second term in 2024, was in no condition to lead the country.
Some comments on Twitter recalled that this was not the first verbal blunder of this nature for the octogenarian US president.
The American commander-in-chief fumbled his words during his first State of the Union address in March 2022, seemingly confusing "Iranian" for "Ukrainian".
"Putin may circle Kiev with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people... He'll never extinguish their love of freedom, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world," Joe Biden said.
The remarks came as POTUS spent about 11 minutes of his speech dedicated to US foreign policy, specifically the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.
US Vice President Kamala Harris could be seen making a slightly confused expression in response to the verbal gaffe, in a video cutaway during the event.
At the time, the stumble was instantly noticed by netizens, with some unforgiving comments questioning whether the president "can tell the difference between Iran and Ukraine."
Whoops! Biden Stumbles, Confuses 'Iranian' With 'Ukrainian' in First SOTU Address
2 March, 03:21 GMT
Whoops! Biden Stumbles, Confuses 'Iranian' With 'Ukrainian' in First SOTU Address
2 March, 03:21 GMT
Just days ago, Joe Biden, who is the oldest president in the history of the US, was blasted by Twitter users for his latest gaffes, made during a veterans town hall address in New Castle, Delaware.
“I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” the 46th president said before arguing, “I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter so, you know, I got a little Italian in me now.”
These words went viral on social media making users suggest that Joe Biden was repeating an anti-Irish statement, with some tweeting that the Democrat's remarks on Irish people were nothing less than a "hate crime."
'Irish But Not Stupid': Yet Another Joe Biden Gaffe Blasted as 'Hate Crime'
18 December, 05:44 GMT
Viral
‘Irish But Not Stupid': Yet Another Joe Biden Gaffe Blasted as 'Hate Crime'
18 December, 05:44 GMT
