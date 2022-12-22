LIVE UPDATES: G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine Online on December 22

Since October 10, Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
