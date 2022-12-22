LIVE UPDATES: G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine Online on December 22

G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine Online on December 22

The G7 foreign ministers will hold a meeting via video conference on December 22 to discuss the situation in Ukraine and exchange views on future response measures, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



"At about 21:30 [12:30 p.m. GMT] on December 22, for about an hour, the foreign ministers of the G7 member states will meet via video conference, with [Japanese] Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi participating," the ministry said.



During the upcoming meeting, the sides "plan to share their understanding of the situation in Ukraine, exchange views on future response measures and reaffirm the countries' cooperation in G7."