LIVE UPDATES: G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine Online on December 22

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
russia, special military operation, ukraine, donetsk, lugansk
05:00 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 05:01 GMT 22.12.2022)
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
Since October 10, Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
The G7 foreign ministers will hold a meeting via video conference on December 22 to discuss the situation in Ukraine and exchange views on future response measures, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"At about 21:30 [12:30 p.m. GMT] on December 22, for about an hour, the foreign ministers of the G7 member states will meet via video conference, with [Japanese] Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi participating," the ministry said.

During the upcoming meeting, the sides "plan to share their understanding of the situation in Ukraine, exchange views on future response measures and reaffirm the countries' cooperation in G7."
