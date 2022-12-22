International
Clash Over Title 42 Amendment Delays US Senate Vote on $1.7Trln Omnibus Bill, Reports Say
Clash Over Title 42 Amendment Delays US Senate Vote on $1.7Trln Omnibus Bill, Reports Say
An effort by Senator Mike Lee to maintain Title 42 is threatening efforts to pass the sweeping government funding bill before a shutdown deadline, the report said. Lee’s amendment calls for cutting funding for Homeland Security unless the Biden administration reinstates the border control policy known as Title 42, according to the report. Reporter Alex Bolton tweeted late on Wednesday that senators have been told to go home and no votes are expected on the omnibus package tonight. The Biden administration has filed an appeal on Tuesday to the US Supreme Court requesting it to deny a Republican bid to end the Title 42 policy that authorizes expulsions of migrants on the basis of health status. The policy was due to expire on December 21. However, although the Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end Title 42, it is also asking the court to keep the policy in place until December 27 if there is a ruling before December 23. The package contains $858 billion in defense funding, including $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, along with $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs. On Tuesday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said she expects Congress to pass the legislation within the next 48 hours. Republicans including Senator Rand Paul and Congressman Thomas Massie have criticized the 4,155-page bill as too lengthy for lawmakers to responsibly vote on before the end of the week.
Clash Over Title 42 Amendment Delays US Senate Vote on $1.7Trln Omnibus Bill, Reports Say

04:01 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 22.12.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Senate vote on a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package - that contains $45 billion in aid for Ukraine and NATO allies - is being delayed due to disagreements over a Trump-era border expulsion policy amendment, US media reported, with government funding set to run out at midnight on Friday.
An effort by Senator Mike Lee to maintain Title 42 is threatening efforts to pass the sweeping government funding bill before a shutdown deadline, the report said.
Lee’s amendment calls for cutting funding for Homeland Security unless the Biden administration reinstates the border control policy known as Title 42, according to the report.
Reporter Alex Bolton tweeted late on Wednesday that senators have been told to go home and no votes are expected on the omnibus package tonight.
The Biden administration has filed an appeal on Tuesday to the US Supreme Court requesting it to deny a Republican bid to end the Title 42 policy that authorizes expulsions of migrants on the basis of health status.
The policy was due to expire on December 21. However, although the Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end Title 42, it is also asking the court to keep the policy in place until December 27 if there is a ruling before December 23.
The package contains $858 billion in defense funding, including $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, along with $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs.
On Tuesday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said she expects Congress to pass the legislation within the next 48 hours.
Republicans including Senator Rand Paul and Congressman Thomas Massie have criticized the 4,155-page bill as too lengthy for lawmakers to responsibly vote on before the end of the week.
