International
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/beggar-on-tankback-1105683111.html
Beggar on Tankback
Beggar on Tankback
The much-vaunted president of Ukraine sparked a public backlash Wednesday after he touched down in Washington, DC, and wasted no time in immediately hectoring... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-22T03:07+0000
2022-12-22T03:03+0000
cartoon
ted rall
ukraine
military aid
washington dc
biden administration
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105681291_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_afe7505fe6ea11a536183c9f4ec6af30.jpg
In separate statements delivered on the White House South Lawn, inside the building’s East Room, and from within the US Capitol building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly demanded that Congress provide his regime with further arms shipments and impose more anti-Russian sanctions.The officials arrival came as US lawmakers weighed a hefty omnibus bill that includes $1.85 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, of which also includes the Biden administration's first delivery of the Patriot Air Defense System.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/zelensky-begs-us-congress-for-more-weapons--anti-russian-sanctions-in-joint-address-1105682876.html
ukraine
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105681291_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_44a0cde7a1f971add21f5db9b313d0ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cartoon, ted rall, ukraine, military aid, washington dc, biden administration, volodymyr zelensky
cartoon, ted rall, ukraine, military aid, washington dc, biden administration, volodymyr zelensky

Beggar on Tankback

03:07 GMT 22.12.2022
© Sputnik / Ted RallPanhandling Zelensky
Panhandling Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The much-vaunted president of Ukraine sparked a public backlash Wednesday after he touched down in Washington, DC, and wasted no time in immediately hectoring Americans into sending him more tranches of weapons.
In separate statements delivered on the White House South Lawn, inside the building’s East Room, and from within the US Capitol building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly demanded that Congress provide his regime with further arms shipments and impose more anti-Russian sanctions.
“The president of Ukraine arrived at the White House dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money,” observed Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Amazingly, no one threw him out — instead, they did whatever he wanted.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., right, listen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
World
Zelensky Begs US Congress for More Weapons & Anti-Russian Sanctions in Joint Address
02:50 GMT
The officials arrival came as US lawmakers weighed a hefty omnibus bill that includes $1.85 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, of which also includes the Biden administration's first delivery of the Patriot Air Defense System.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала