Beggar on Tankback

Beggar on Tankback

The much-vaunted president of Ukraine sparked a public backlash Wednesday after he touched down in Washington, DC, and wasted no time in immediately hectoring... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T03:07+0000

2022-12-22T03:07+0000

2022-12-22T03:03+0000

In separate statements delivered on the White House South Lawn, inside the building’s East Room, and from within the US Capitol building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly demanded that Congress provide his regime with further arms shipments and impose more anti-Russian sanctions.The officials arrival came as US lawmakers weighed a hefty omnibus bill that includes $1.85 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, of which also includes the Biden administration's first delivery of the Patriot Air Defense System.

