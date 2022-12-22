https://sputniknews.com/20221222/beggar-on-tankback-1105683111.html
Beggar on Tankback
Beggar on Tankback
The much-vaunted president of Ukraine sparked a public backlash Wednesday after he touched down in Washington, DC, and wasted no time in immediately hectoring... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-22T03:07+0000
2022-12-22T03:07+0000
2022-12-22T03:03+0000
cartoon
ted rall
ukraine
military aid
washington dc
biden administration
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105681291_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_afe7505fe6ea11a536183c9f4ec6af30.jpg
In separate statements delivered on the White House South Lawn, inside the building’s East Room, and from within the US Capitol building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly demanded that Congress provide his regime with further arms shipments and impose more anti-Russian sanctions.The officials arrival came as US lawmakers weighed a hefty omnibus bill that includes $1.85 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, of which also includes the Biden administration's first delivery of the Patriot Air Defense System.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/zelensky-begs-us-congress-for-more-weapons--anti-russian-sanctions-in-joint-address-1105682876.html
ukraine
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105681291_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_44a0cde7a1f971add21f5db9b313d0ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cartoon, ted rall, ukraine, military aid, washington dc, biden administration, volodymyr zelensky
cartoon, ted rall, ukraine, military aid, washington dc, biden administration, volodymyr zelensky
Beggar on Tankback
The much-vaunted president of Ukraine sparked a public backlash Wednesday after he touched down in Washington, DC, and wasted no time in immediately hectoring Americans into sending him more tranches of weapons.
In separate statements delivered on the White House South Lawn, inside the building’s East Room, and from within the US Capitol building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly demanded that Congress provide his regime with further arms shipments and impose more anti-Russian sanctions.
“The president of Ukraine arrived at the White House dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money,” observed Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Amazingly, no one threw him out — instead, they did whatever he wanted.”
The officials arrival came as US lawmakers weighed a hefty omnibus bill that includes $1.85 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, of which also includes the Biden administration's first delivery of the Patriot Air Defense System.