UK's Rishi Sunak Refuses to Cave to Striking Health Workers Demands Amid Pay Dispute

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has refused to cave to striking health workers demands amid pay dispute.

Rishi Sunak has remained adamant that wage rises that striking UK health workers are demanding could only make inflation worse. The UK Prime Minister also reiterated that the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) had already taken into account future inflation. However, he appeared to hint at the possibility of a rethink on the matter in future, saying:Rishi Sunak's grilling by MPs came as last-ditch talks between Britain's Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, and the health unions failed to produce any breakthrough. Unite, the second largest trade union in the UK, slammed the negotiations as “pointless.”Barclay declared the strikes "deeply regrettable," adding that most ambulance staff had already got a pay rise of at least 4 percent, thus boosting average earnings to £47,000. Warnings of ‘Harm & Risk’ to PatientsThe UK has been swept by a wave of industrial action as the cost of living soars and earnings fail to keep up with inflation. Ambulance workers, customs and immigration staff, bus drivers and postal workers have all resorted to walkouts over pay. The ambulance strike on December 21 and 28 involves paramedics, call handlers, emergency care assistants and technicians. While category 1 calls, classed as the most life-threatening situations, such as cardiac arrest, will be responded to, people suffering from other serious conditions, such as a stroke (classed as category 2) might be left without due response. Despite some ambulance trusts agreeing certain exemptions with unions for specific incidents, NHS health chiefs have raised the alarm.The NHS Confederation emphasized that there was "deep worry among NHS leaders about the level of harm and risk that could occur to patients tomorrow and beyond," as "many now tell us that they cannot guarantee patient safety".While ambulance staff seeking above-inflation pay rises have stopped short of suggesting a specific figure, the Royal College of Nursing has demanded a 19 percent pay rise - 5 percent above the RPI inflation rate. The government has shot this demand down as "unaffordable."The RCN general secretary and chief executive, Pat Cullen, said she was "truly sorry" for every patient suffering due to the disruptions resulting from the strike action. Members of the RCN walked out on December, 15, with the second strike on December 20. According to Cullen, she was willing to negotiate, "But we have no opportunity to do that because we can't get to a table to talk to government."An estimated 100,000 nurses took part in Tuesday’s strike action, with some telling media that with their current earnings they could not afford to pay for heating despite working more than 10 hours a day. Amid warnings that disruptive walkouts could continue in the New Year, the UK Labour party slammed No10's response to the strikes, with shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth saying:"The buck stops with Rishi Sunak and his Government. They're the ones who can stop these strikes by engaging in a meaningful negotiation about what is a fair settlement for NHS staff."

