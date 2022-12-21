'There Can't Be Any Just Peace': Zelensky Urges Biden to Up Ukraine Aid in First Joint Presser
23:38 GMT 21.12.2022 (Updated: 23:46 GMT 21.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk along the Colonnade of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington.
Following his meeting with US President Joe Biden, the Ukrainian president will make a brief address with outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before giving a speech before a joint congressional session. The events come as the US outlined $1.85 in new military aid for Ukraine.
At a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky claimed “there can’t be any just peace” in Ukraine, pressuring the US government to provide even more weapons and cash to his notoriously-corrupt regime in Kiev.
“There can’t be any just peace in the war that was imposed on us by these… non-humans,” Zelensky claimed.
The Ukrainian leader’s apparent attempt to quash any potential peace negotiations flew in the face of a remark delivered by Biden just a few minutes prior, in which the US president insisted Zelensky was “open to a just peace.”
Zelensky offered “all my appreciations [sic]” to Biden for his efforts in NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia at an earlier address on the White House South Lawn, the first of his inaugural trip to Washington, DC, but added in the joint conference several hours later that “we would like to get more Patriot missiles.”
Zelensky described the provision of Western weapons not as a handout but rather as an “investment” in security infrastructure. His public plea came the same day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the US would be sending another $1.85 billion in military hardware to Ukraine.
For his part, Biden promised the US is “staying with Ukraine as long as there is a Ukraine.” Both presidents exchanged laughs and jokes – apparently over the quantity of weapons they were requesting – during the joint conference.
Responding to a Ukrainian journalist who asked why Zelensky didn’t demand the US provide “long-range ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System]” and “give Ukraine all capabilities it needs… sooner rather than later,” Biden laughed off the question.
“His answer is yes,” grinned Biden. “I agree,” added Zelensky, prompting widespread laughter from a largely-obsequious press corp.
But Zelensky’s visit has been widely panned on social media, with even supporters like former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledging the trip represents a “sales pitch” by the Kiev regime.
Expect many well deserved standing ovations when #Zelensky speaks tonight to Congress. He would not be making this trip if support in US wasn’t decreasing while Russians take out energy sources and bombard cities. This is a sales pitch to congress and public. Stick w/ Ukraine— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) December 21, 2022
“Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen,” mocked Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter.
Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen. https://t.co/WclnckMoCj— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022
But Zelensky’s global giving tour has proven significantly more lucrative than most panhandlers might expect. According to an updated tally delivered by Biden on Wednesday, the Ukrainian regime’s haul so far includes “2,000 tanks and other vehicles, more than 800 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery, and more than 50 advanced multiple rocket launch systems.”
Zelensky brushed off concerns that House Republicans, who’ve promised “no more blank checks for Ukraine,” might be able to reign in the seemingly-endless military spending spree.
“Regardless of changes in the Congress, I believe there will be bipartisan and bicameral support.”
The Ukrainian strongman is expected to deliver an address to a joint meeting of US Congress Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM ET. Reports have indicated he will use the appearance to thank Democrats and Republicans for continued US aid.