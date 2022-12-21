https://sputniknews.com/20221221/there-cant-be-any-just-peace-zelensky-urges-biden-to-up-ukraine-aid-in-first-joint-presser-1105681067.html

'There Can't Be Any Just Peace': Zelensky Urges Biden to Up Ukraine Aid in First Joint Presser

'There Can't Be Any Just Peace': Zelensky Urges Biden to Up Ukraine Aid in First Joint Presser

Following his meeting with US President Joe Biden, the Ukrainian president will make a brief address with outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before giving a... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T23:38+0000

2022-12-21T23:38+0000

2022-12-21T23:46+0000

world

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

us

ukraine

us military aid

white house

press conference

spending bill

us congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105680293_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a941a13a85b2239183c64032d44a45.jpg

At a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky claimed “there can’t be any just peace” in Ukraine, pressuring the US government to provide even more weapons and cash to his notoriously-corrupt regime in Kiev.The Ukrainian leader’s apparent attempt to quash any potential peace negotiations flew in the face of a remark delivered by Biden just a few minutes prior, in which the US president insisted Zelensky was “open to a just peace.”Zelensky offered “all my appreciations [sic]” to Biden for his efforts in NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia at an earlier address on the White House South Lawn, the first of his inaugural trip to Washington, DC, but added in the joint conference several hours later that “we would like to get more Patriot missiles.”Zelensky described the provision of Western weapons not as a handout but rather as an “investment” in security infrastructure. His public plea came the same day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the US would be sending another $1.85 billion in military hardware to Ukraine.For his part, Biden promised the US is “staying with Ukraine as long as there is a Ukraine.” Both presidents exchanged laughs and jokes – apparently over the quantity of weapons they were requesting – during the joint conference.Responding to a Ukrainian journalist who asked why Zelensky didn’t demand the US provide “long-range ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System]” and “give Ukraine all capabilities it needs… sooner rather than later,” Biden laughed off the question.“His answer is yes,” grinned Biden. “I agree,” added Zelensky, prompting widespread laughter from a largely-obsequious press corp.But Zelensky’s visit has been widely panned on social media, with even supporters like former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledging the trip represents a “sales pitch” by the Kiev regime.“Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen,” mocked Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter.But Zelensky’s global giving tour has proven significantly more lucrative than most panhandlers might expect. According to an updated tally delivered by Biden on Wednesday, the Ukrainian regime’s haul so far includes “2,000 tanks and other vehicles, more than 800 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery, and more than 50 advanced multiple rocket launch systems.”Zelensky brushed off concerns that House Republicans, who’ve promised “no more blank checks for Ukraine,” might be able to reign in the seemingly-endless military spending spree.The Ukrainian strongman is expected to deliver an address to a joint meeting of US Congress Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM ET. Reports have indicated he will use the appearance to thank Democrats and Republicans for continued US aid.

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/biden-directs-drawdown-of-up-to-1bln-in-defense-articles-for-ukraine-white-house-1105676172.html

ukraine

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

joe biden, volodymyr zelensky, us, ukraine, us military aid, white house, press conference, spending bill, us congress