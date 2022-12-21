https://sputniknews.com/20221221/russia-strengthens-ties-with-belarus-fbi-paid-twitter-millions-gop-to-increase-china-tensions-1105654985.html

Russia Strengthens Ties With Belarus; FBI Paid Twitter Millions; GOP to Increase China Tensions

Russia Strengthens Ties With Belarus; FBI Paid Twitter Millions; GOP to Increase China Tensions

21.12.2022

Russia Strengthens Ties with Belarus; FBI Paid Twitter Millions; GOP to Increase China Tensions Russian President Vladimir Putin met with senior Belarusian officials and has delivered high-tech weaponry to its ally as the ties between the Eurasian powers continue to grow.

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Russian foreign policy. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with senior Belarusian officials and has delivered high-tech weaponry to its ally as the ties between the Eurasian powers continue to grow. Also, Russia and China continue to practice naval exercises in the Pacific region.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist joins us to discuss Twitter. FBI representatives pushed Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election. Ron Paul argues that the FBI should be abolished after recent revelations from the Twitter files.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine is reporting that President Zelensky has toured Bakhmut. Also, President Putin has visited Belarus, and the US and Russia are on the edge of a catastrophic conflict.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the information war. In light of the disastrous outcomes of the US neocon-inspired Ukraine conflict, it is getting increasingly more difficult to hide the death and destruction in Ukraine using Western intelligence Agencies' information war capabilities.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Palestinians describe the deportation of Salah Hamouri as ethnic cleansing. Also, protests have destabilized Jordan, and Israel's far-right targets the law of return.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss domestic policy. A bipartisan movement in Congress may throw millions off of Medicaid. Also, Congress is not engaged in any debate over the bloated Pentagon budget.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer joins us to discuss the Global South. Dan Kovalik addressed the UN recently. Also, we discuss Peru, Brazil, and Venezuela.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. Republicans will press President Biden to increase tensions with China. Also, China's UN envoy slams Israeli apartheid.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

