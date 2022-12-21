International
WATCH: President Putin Speaks at Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry's Collegium
President Putin Speaks at Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry's Collegium
President Putin Speaks at Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry's Collegium
Putin traditionally participates in meetings of the board of the Defense Ministry, where the results of the year are reviewed and projects for the future are... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at the expanded meeting of the Collegium of Russia's Ministry of Defense in Moscow.The meeting will be attended by commanders of military districts and branches of the Russian Armed Forces, heads of central bodies of military administration and representatives of federal executive bodies. Around 15,000 officials of the Armed Forces will take part in the meeting via video link.Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will give a report on the progress of the special military operation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
President Putin Speaks at Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry's Collegium
President Putin Speaks at Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry's Collegium
President Putin Speaks at Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry's Collegium

Vladimir Putin delivers speech on Crimea reunification
Putin traditionally participates in meetings of the board of the Defense Ministry, where the results of the year are reviewed and projects for the future are set.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at the expanded meeting of the Collegium of Russia's Ministry of Defense in Moscow.
The meeting will be attended by commanders of military districts and branches of the Russian Armed Forces, heads of central bodies of military administration and representatives of federal executive bodies. Around 15,000 officials of the Armed Forces will take part in the meeting via video link.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will give a report on the progress of the special military operation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
