https://sputniknews.com/20221221/pentagon-looking-for-signs-of-fraud-in-contracts-awarded-to-help-ukraine-reports-1105675433.html

Pentagon Looking for Signs of Fraud in Contracts Awarded to Help Ukraine: Reports

Pentagon Looking for Signs of Fraud in Contracts Awarded to Help Ukraine: Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) at the Pentagon is looking for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T16:11+0000

2022-12-21T16:11+0000

2022-12-21T16:11+0000

military

us

ukraine

pentagon

us department of defense (dod)

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg

DCIS is currently focused on a number of the Pentagon’s contracting actions as well as on the potential black-market diversion of US assistance, the report said. While no contracting fraud has become public to date, both the Defense and State departments are taking steps to safeguard weapons provided to Ukraine, the report added. Earlier in December, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the United States has no credible information to indicate that any of the US weapons provided to Ukraine have been diverted to the black market. The Biden administration has committed nearly $23 billion in military aid and more than $25 billion in financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since January 24.

https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-claims-fully-monitoring-ukraine-bound-weapons-impossible-as-biden-plots-sending-troops-to-do-so-1105505027.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, ukraine, pentagon, us department of defense (dod), military aid