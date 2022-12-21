International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221221/pentagon-looking-for-signs-of-fraud-in-contracts-awarded-to-help-ukraine-reports-1105675433.html
Pentagon Looking for Signs of Fraud in Contracts Awarded to Help Ukraine: Reports
Pentagon Looking for Signs of Fraud in Contracts Awarded to Help Ukraine: Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) at the Pentagon is looking for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-21T16:11+0000
2022-12-21T16:11+0000
military
us
ukraine
pentagon
us department of defense (dod)
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
DCIS is currently focused on a number of the Pentagon’s contracting actions as well as on the potential black-market diversion of US assistance, the report said. While no contracting fraud has become public to date, both the Defense and State departments are taking steps to safeguard weapons provided to Ukraine, the report added. Earlier in December, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the United States has no credible information to indicate that any of the US weapons provided to Ukraine have been diverted to the black market. The Biden administration has committed nearly $23 billion in military aid and more than $25 billion in financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since January 24.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-claims-fully-monitoring-ukraine-bound-weapons-impossible-as-biden-plots-sending-troops-to-do-so-1105505027.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, pentagon, us department of defense (dod), military aid
us, ukraine, pentagon, us department of defense (dod), military aid

Pentagon Looking for Signs of Fraud in Contracts Awarded to Help Ukraine: Reports

16:11 GMT 21.12.2022
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) at the Pentagon is looking for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded as part of efforts to help Ukraine amid Russia’s special military operation, American media reported on Wednesday, citing the principal deputy director of the service.
DCIS is currently focused on a number of the Pentagon’s contracting actions as well as on the potential black-market diversion of US assistance, the report said.
While no contracting fraud has become public to date, both the Defense and State departments are taking steps to safeguard weapons provided to Ukraine, the report added.
Ukrainian soldier armed with US Javelin ride along Khreshchatyk Street, during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Military
US Claims Fully Monitoring Ukraine-Bound Weapons ‘Impossible’ as Biden Plots Sending Troops to Do So
16 December, 00:50 GMT
Earlier in December, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the United States has no credible information to indicate that any of the US weapons provided to Ukraine have been diverted to the black market.
The Biden administration has committed nearly $23 billion in military aid and more than $25 billion in financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since January 24.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала