Only 75% in US Say They Have ‘Good’ Mental Health, Lowest Reported in Two Decades

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a number of social crises, including social isolation, burdensome debt, addiction, and depression. Millions lost their jobs... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

Fewer Americans describe themselves as having good mental health, a recently published Gallup poll has revealed.The other data points are also at their highest-ever, with 17% saying their mental health was “fair” and 7% saying they had “poor” mental health. The survey was conducted between November 9 and December 2.A study published in the in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in September reported that one American in 10 suffers from depression, with the highest rates among teenagers and young adults.Many of these trends began many years ago, which a recent New York Times op-ed by a mental health worker described as “a chronically underfunded mental health system, a house of cards built on sand that the Covid pandemic crushed.”On top of that, the time that the Gallup survey was performed might also have impacted the results. The respondents gave their self-evaluation of mental health in November and December, when the length of daylight in the United States is nearing its shortest time of the year. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression heavily influenced by the change of seasons, is similarly at its worst during the period. As many as 10% of Americans may also suffer from SAD, especially in northern latitudes.

