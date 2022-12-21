https://sputniknews.com/20221221/netizens-still-disgruntled-as-danish-tv-apologizes-for-comparing-morocco-players-to-monkeys--1105672898.html

Netizens Still Disgruntled as Danish TV Apologizes for Comparing Morocco Players to Monkeys

Netizens Still Disgruntled as Danish TV Apologizes for Comparing Morocco Players to Monkeys

This article is dedicated to the recent incident on the Danish national TV with the host comparing Morocco's players with monkeys.

2022-12-21T16:22+0000

2022-12-21T16:22+0000

2022-12-21T16:22+0000

africa

morocco

denmark

fifa world cup 2022

tv show

news

offensive remarks

north africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105672752_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd1f2839386d534a5089c7acea4b44d.jpg

Even though the Danish TV station officially apologized for airing perceived disrespectful comments comparing Moroccan national football team players and their families to monkeys, anger fueled by the incident is not even close to over, with netizens continuously commenting on the issue, expressing their indignation. The host of TV 2 NEWS was talking about players and their families, and then proceeded to the next news section about monkeys and how they gather to keep warm with a picture of the animals being displayed. Later, the channel apologized, saying the comment was “wrong and offensive,” and could be “perceived as a racist” one. The presenter who was holding a picture of monkeys apologized for the incident, but said he wasn't the one who expressed "the inappropriate remark." The host who made the offensive transition, in turn, as cited by the broadcaster, offered an apology for his comments, underlining that it wasn't his intention to draw such a wrong comparison. The channel explained that the photo was dedicated to the next section about wildlife and not connected with "the debate about the World Cup."Following the apology, media users expressed their opinions on the “clumsy attempt at linking news stories on the spot,” calling it a “disappointment” and “inappropriate” for broadcast on national TV. Some of the comments stated that the host's remarks were racist, and that the incident simply exposed the "true colors" and "deep nature" of those who had previously condemned "the tournament for being played in the Middle East." Even several days later, the Internet hasn't gone silent over the incident. Netizens continue to question how the channel had even allowed it to appear in the broadcast, saying that "the state of western journalism is embarrassing." They said that the photos of Morocco's players with their mothers, which have been "praised worldwide," emphasize and promote healthy relations and the importance of family values. Some users, for instance, wondered if there are “any problems when embracing with moms in Denmark,” as players hugging their mothers is a normal expression of joy, and not “an animal matter.”Others noted that Moroccans and Muslims in general have great respect for their parents and "are good with family and relatives," with some assuming that "this might be because these journalists never experienced family warmth, never cherished mother's love or never knew who their mothers and fathers are!"

africa

morocco

denmark

north africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

africa, morocco, denmark, tv channel, offensive remarks, racism, fifa world cup 2022