Mozambique to Cancel '13th Salary' for Public Employees in 2022 Due to Economic Constraints

State employees in Mozambique won’t receive the December bonus pay, also known as the “13th salary,” due to the severe economic conditions, the country’s President Filipe Nyusi announced in a speech to parliament. During his annual state of the nation address, the president explained the necessity of the measure, referring to the high expenses arising from the implementation of the new Single Salary Table (TSU), which aims to unify the payment of all civil servants. The TSU is intended to balance the salaries of all public servants regardless of their positions, setting the salary of the head of state as a benchmark. The scale includes 21 salary levels, with the first level for the lowest and the last one for the highest salary. The level of a public servant is determined based on a formula of four criteria: academic qualifications, seniority, career, and age.According to the head of state, the measures are taken as "the moment demands [...] some sacrifices." He underlined that the financial burden associated with the TSU is "gigantic." The salary reform is having a large "impact on public accounts, representing a great weight on the state budget," and a challenge for its management. He added that in the last two months, the state has made retroactive payments, which has also affected the country's budget. At the same time, the president noted that the government is making efforts to enable all pensioners in the country to receive their extra pay, “given the vulnerability of this social group.”Nyusi highlighted the government's commitment "to offer better social conditions to all employees" of the public sector, stating that "this goodwill was proven with the adoption" of the TSU. Mozambique has been experiencing financial issues for years, with international organizations cancelling financial support to the East African nation. However, in May this year, the International Monetary Fund approved a $456 million loan to the country for the first time after a six-year ban over the so-called "hidden debt" scandal that erupted several years ago. The World Bank has also resumed its cooperation with Maputo, signing off on a $300 million grant for the country in August.

