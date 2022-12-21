https://sputniknews.com/20221221/more-than-30-russian-exporters-apply-to-exhibit-their-wares-in-riyadh-rec-says-1105665368.html
More Than 30 Russian Exporters Apply to Exhibit Their Wares in Riyadh, REC Says
"Many companies are planning their exporting activities for next year, and we have already received 30 applications to have a stand in the new pavilion in Riyadh, which will launch in the near future. Taking part in the Agribusiness Promotion Program abroad is a great chance to try your hand at new markets and present products to potential buyers not only in the pavilions themselves but also on marketplaces and in large retail chains as part of promotions," Solodov said.He noted that Russian businesses were aware of all the advantages associated with this project, so they have been eager to apply for a place in the new showroom in Saudi Arabia. "I am confident that this pavilion will help them conquer the market not only in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but throughout the entire Middle East," he added.Furthermore, the REC, at the meeting of the Expert Committee held on 20 December, has approved applications from 10 more businesses, which will present their products at the foreign demonstration and tasting pavilions of Good Food Russia.The committee received 17 applications from 10 companies, and approved 15 of them.Among the products that will be showcased in the pavilions are berry drinks and jams, canned vegetables, condensed milk, butter, flour, cereals, pasta, as well as instant porridge and vegetable snacks.Russian agribusiness pavilions are now operating in the UAE, China, Vietnam, and Egypt. A pavilion has also been launched in Turkey, and soon there will be another one in Saudi Arabia.
