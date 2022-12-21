International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using 155mm Artillery - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics called for help amid Ukrainian... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
russia, special military operation, ukraine, donetsk, lugansk
russia, special military operation, ukraine, donetsk, lugansk
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using 155mm Artillery - DPR

04:44 GMT 21.12.2022 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 21.12.2022)
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics called for help amid Ukrainian attacks. In response, western countries have increased arms supplies to Ukraine.
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation to Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.
The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:50 GMT 21.12.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Gorlovka, Firing Four 155-Millimeter Projectiles
04:45 GMT 21.12.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using 155mm Artillery - DPR
04:45 GMT 21.12.2022
