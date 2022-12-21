https://sputniknews.com/20221221/jan-6-criminal-referrals-for-trump-fed-budget-agreement-reached-1105652167.html

Former US diplomat and senior advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the bipartisan increase in defense spending, the status of negotiations on a new Iran nuclear deal, another wave of Israeli bombings in Syria, the Treasury Department’s EV battery tax credit scheme, and a spat between Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.Housing case manager and housing initiative case manager Greg Capillo discusses the implications of HUD’s annual national homelessness assessment, whether the government’s efforts are enough to abate the crisis, and why the solution to housing may be simpler than it’s made out to be.Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley discusses more revelations about how the FBI interacted with Twitter leadership ahead of the release of stories on Hunter Biden’s laptop, concerns about private companies cooperating with government in the pursuit of state surveillance, the ongoing TikTok scare, the Dutch government apologizing for slavery, and WNBA Brittney Griner being held at a military base before returning to her American home.Constitutional scholar and deputy assistant to Bruce Fein discusses the January 6 Committee’s criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, how a special counsel at the Justice Department works, and why some say Donald Trump is more likely to be tried at the state level rather than federal.The Misfits also discuss a lawsuit filed against the Bureau of Prisons after an inmate died due to extreme heat in his cell, the State Department easing some sanctions to allow for the facilitation of humanitarian aid, and the golden age of cocaine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

