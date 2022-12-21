https://sputniknews.com/20221221/incoming-us-bomb-cyclone-could-trigger-carbon-monoxide-deaths-officials-warn-1105680441.html

Incoming US 'Bomb Cyclone' Could Trigger Carbon Monoxide Deaths, Officials Warn

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned the US midwest is set to experience a winter storm that they are describing as a “once-in-a-generation-type... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a warning on Wednesday that a winter storm headed for the central US may increase the chances of power outages across the Midwest, as well as below-freezing temperatures, heavy snow, and dangerous wind chills. These conditions could leave people in desperate need of portable generators, the CPSC said.Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless and colorless gas that can poison individuals causing them to lose consciousness, become nauseous, dizzy or weak and even lead to death. The engines of some portable generators can emit as much CO as 450 cars, and if a person were to be exposed to those levels of CO for at least five minutes the effects would be fatal.According to the CPSC more than 900 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by portable generators between 2005 and 2017. Michelle Seifer, who had CO poisoning in 2019, told a US media that she thought she had the flu after losing power in a winter storm; however, she later concluded she was suffering from CO poisoning after conducting a home test."That's when I went to the hospital and learned that my levels were high enough where they needed to admit me," said Seifer, a finance manager and mother of five in Hartland, Michigan. "Because if I didn't receive the proper treatment for the carbon monoxide poisoning, if I were to fall asleep I wouldn't wake up."The commission also urged the public in their announcement to install battery-operated CO alarms throughout sleeping areas in the home and to make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level of the home and inside each bedroom, to not ignore an alarm and to get outside immediately while calling 911. The CPSC also addressed safety uses of portable heaters, charcoal and candles in their release.The “once-in-a-generation” storm began in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and will strengthen over the Northern Plains through Wednesday with heavy snow piling up over the Rockies, the Northern Plains and the Midwest. Thursday is expected to be the worst day for travel in the Midwest with Western Minnesota facing blizzard conditions, and potentially deadly wind chills through Thursday and Friday.Chicago, Illinois, could face blizzard conditions with wind gusts as high as 50 mph, while Denver, Colorado, will experience temperatures of -14 degrees Fahrenheit early Thursday. Wind chills between -25F and -40F for most midwestern states are also expected to begin on late Thursday into Friday night and will affect the cities of: Des Moines, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Cleveland, New York and Boston.The storm, which is predicted to become a 'bomb cyclone' Thursday evening heading into Friday, will affect more than 90 million across the United States with 87 million of those under wind chill alerts in 37 states. In some areas in the Plains and Midwest, this will be the coldest Christmas in an estimated 40 years.

