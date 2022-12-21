https://sputniknews.com/20221221/grossi-will-visit-moscow-on-thursday-russian-envoy-in-vienna-1105664774.html

IAEA Head Will Visit Moscow on Thursday: Russian Envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Genera Rafael Grossi will pay a visit to Russia on December 22, Russian Permanent... 21.12.2022

"Consultations with Rafael Grossi will take place in Moscow tomorrow. These consultations will be devoted to the director general's initiative regarding the creation of a nuclear and physical nuclear safety zone at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," Ulyanov told reporters. Russia will be represented by a delegation, including employees from the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, Rosatom, the National Guard, and the Federal Service for the Supervision of Environment, Technology and Nuclear Management, the diplomat added.Speaking about the United States refusal to continue negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Ulyanov said that the risks of escalation of the situation are significantly increasing.On Tuesday, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Washington does not see the Iran nuclear deal coming together anytime soon and is doubtful about any progress in the near future at a time when Tehran is "cracking down" on its citizens and selling drones to Russia.

