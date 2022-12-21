International
Elon Musk's Security Team Member a 'Suspect' in 'Crazy Stalker' Incident, California Police Say
Elon Musk's Security Team Member a 'Suspect' in 'Crazy Stalker' Incident, California Police Say
A member of Elon Musk's security team is a suspect in the alleged crazy stalker Incident, California police have stated.
13:19 GMT 21.12.2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Twitter’s billionaire chief executive Elon Musk tweeted on 15 December that a “crazy stalker” had trailed a car carrying one of his children in Los Angeles, “thinking it was me”. He also alleged that the individual “blocked the car from moving and climbed onto its hood”.
A member of Elon Musk’s own security team is at present a suspect in the investigation into an alleged “crazy stalker” incident involving one of the tech billionaire’s children, according to a statement by the South Pasadena police department in California.
Detectives are said to be studying evidence and video footage pertaining to the incident and “efforts to contact Mr Musk and his security team for statements are underway,” a South Pasadena city spokesman said.
The police statement, cited by the media, said that officers had responded to a report of an "assault with a deadly weapon" involving a vehicle in Mission Street, just before 22:00 on 13 December. They had arrived at the scene to discover a 29-year-old Connecticut man, who claimed he had been accosted by an individual from another vehicle in a parking lot. The man had purportedly accused him of following him on the 110 freeway, and then struck him with his vehicle as he was driving away.
"At no time during the incident did the victim identify the suspect or indicate that the altercation was anything more than coincidental,” police stated.

'Crazy Stalker' Row

Elon Musk had earlier gone on Twitter to allege that a “crazy stalker” had trailed a car carrying "lil X" in Los Angeles on 13 December, thinking it was him, and later "blocked the car from moving & climbed onto the hood."
“Lil X” was seen as a reference to Musk's two-year-old son with Canadian musician Grimes (real name Claire Boucher), named “X Æ A-12.” Musk later posted a video of a man in a car along with the car’s license plate, and asked “Anyone recognize this person or car?”
The Twitter chief executive cited the incident as justification for banning the account @elonjet, run by Jack Sweeney, accusing him of “doxxing” or publishing private information about a person. Musk also pledged to take legal action against Sweeney, who created a number of such accounts tracking billionaires’ private jets in the interest, he claims, of calling attention to climate change. The billionaire industrialist also suspended accounts of several other prominent journalists who have criticized him in recent days.
Earlier in the week, a US media report claimed to have identified the so-called stalker. The individual was cited as insisting he was the one featured in Musk's video posted on Twitter, and had purportedly reported what happened to the South Pasadena police.
The man, described as a delivery driver for UberEats, “made several bizarre and unsupported claims, including that he believed [Grimes] was sending him coded messages through her Instagram* posts; that Musk was monitoring his real-time location; and that Musk could control Uber Eats to block him from receiving a delivery order.”
There has been no official statement so far on the report from Musk.
*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned as an extremist organization in Russia.
