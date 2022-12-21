https://sputniknews.com/20221221/chief-executives-of-hong-kong-macau-to-visit-beijing-meet-with-chinas-leader-1105657291.html

Chief Executives of Hong Kong, Macau to Visit Beijing, Meet With China's Leader

Chief Executives of Hong Kong, Macau to Visit Beijing, Meet With China's Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hong Kong and Macau Chief Executives, John Lee and Ho Iat Seng, respectively, will visit Beijing from December 21-24. 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T05:10+0000

2022-12-21T05:10+0000

2022-12-21T05:10+0000

world

xi jinping

hong kong

macau

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104051/41/1040514108_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_df17a8b1d206a1981f60aa6ca8f62192.jpg

The officials are expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang as well as Li Qiang, who is expected to succeed Li Keqiang as China’s second most senior official. The politicians are going to discuss reopening the border with mainland China, which has been closed for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

hong kong

macau

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hong kong, macau, beijing, china's leader