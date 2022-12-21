https://sputniknews.com/20221221/biden-directs-drawdown-of-up-to-1bln-in-defense-articles-for-ukraine-white-house-1105676172.html

US Announces $1.85Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine, Including Patriot System: Blinken

US Announces $1.85Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine, Including Patriot System: Blinken

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot air defense...

"$1.85 Billion in Additional US Military Assistance, Including the First Transfer of Patriot Air Defense System," Blinken said in a press release.Earlier in the day, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden authorized the drawdown of up to $1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.Biden is expected to announce a total of nearly $2 billion in new assistance for Ukraine, which will include a Patriot air defense system. Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

ukraine

