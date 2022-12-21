US Announces $1.85Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine, Including Patriot System: Blinken

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/biden-directs-drawdown-of-up-to-1bln-in-defense-articles-for-ukraine-white-house-1105676172.html
"$1.85 Billion in Additional US Military Assistance, Including the First Transfer of Patriot Air Defense System," Blinken said in a press release.Earlier in the day, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden authorized the drawdown of up to $1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.Biden is expected to announce a total of nearly $2 billion in new assistance for Ukraine, which will include a Patriot air defense system. Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
16:57 GMT 21.12.2022 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 21.12.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot air defense system, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"$1.85 Billion in Additional US Military Assistance, Including the First Transfer of Patriot Air Defense System," Blinken said in a press release.
Earlier in the day, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden authorized the drawdown of up to $1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.
"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $1 billion in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," Biden said in a press release.
Biden is expected to announce a total of nearly $2 billion in new assistance for Ukraine, which will include a Patriot air defense system. Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon.