International
BREAKING: US Announces $1.85Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine, Including Patriot System, Blinken Says
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221221/biden-directs-drawdown-of-up-to-1bln-in-defense-articles-for-ukraine-white-house-1105676172.html
US Announces $1.85Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine, Including Patriot System: Blinken
US Announces $1.85Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine, Including Patriot System: Blinken
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot air defense... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-21T16:57+0000
2022-12-21T17:27+0000
military
us
ukraine
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103963/63/1039636370_0:237:4500:2768_1920x0_80_0_0_ba7e904615b5d21b8a58732d17dfc79b.jpg
"$1.85 Billion in Additional US Military Assistance, Including the First Transfer of Patriot Air Defense System," Blinken said in a press release.Earlier in the day, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden authorized the drawdown of up to $1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.Biden is expected to announce a total of nearly $2 billion in new assistance for Ukraine, which will include a Patriot air defense system. Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/pointless-patriots-why-sending-the-us-missile-system-to-ukraine-wouldnt-do-kiev-any-good-1105463293.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103963/63/1039636370_248:0:4253:3004_1920x0_80_0_0_925a6a2b78ab0b2dd24acd73bd6f6379.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, military aid
us, ukraine, military aid

US Announces $1.85Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine, Including Patriot System: Blinken

16:57 GMT 21.12.2022 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 21.12.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA view of the White House in Washington, DC.
A view of the White House in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot air defense system, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"$1.85 Billion in Additional US Military Assistance, Including the First Transfer of Patriot Air Defense System," Blinken said in a press release.
A US Army's Patriot Surface-to Air missile system is displayed during the Air Power Day at the US airbase in Osan, south of Seoul on October 12, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
Military
Pointless Patriots: Why Sending the US Missile System to Ukraine Wouldn’t Do Kiev Any Good
14 December, 17:52 GMT
Earlier in the day, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden authorized the drawdown of up to $1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.
"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $1 billion in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," Biden said in a press release.
Biden is expected to announce a total of nearly $2 billion in new assistance for Ukraine, which will include a Patriot air defense system. Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала