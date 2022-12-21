International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221221/aluminum-cost-rising-as-indonesia-decides-to-halt-bauxite-ore-exports-from-june-2023-1105666576.html
Aluminum Cost Rising as Indonesia Decides to Halt Bauxite Ore Exports From June 2023
Aluminum Cost Rising as Indonesia Decides to Halt Bauxite Ore Exports From June 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of aluminum is rising on Wednesday following the announcement that Indonesia will halt bauxite ore exports from June 2023, trading... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-21T10:53+0000
2022-12-21T10:53+0000
economy
aluminum
exports
indonesia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105353411_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_166a39909602fdd5f71b292fb1e6d8bf.jpg
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said earlier in the day that the government will impose a ban on exports of bauxite ore and encourage the development of processed bauxite in the country starting from June 2023. As of 08:37 GMT, the cost of one tonne of aluminum rose 0.99% to $2,399.5. Bauxite ore is one of the main components in the aluminum industry. Indonesia is the sixth largest producer of bauxite in the world and has the fifth largest reserves.
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105353411_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_5d194d7255a94d7c84e88945eeb2023d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aluminum, cost rising, indonesia, halt bauxite ore exports
aluminum, cost rising, indonesia, halt bauxite ore exports

Aluminum Cost Rising as Indonesia Decides to Halt Bauxite Ore Exports From June 2023

10:53 GMT 21.12.2022
CC0 / John Chryslar / metal blocksmetal blocks
metal blocks - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
CC0 / John Chryslar / metal blocks
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of aluminum is rising on Wednesday following the announcement that Indonesia will halt bauxite ore exports from June 2023, trading data shows.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said earlier in the day that the government will impose a ban on exports of bauxite ore and encourage the development of processed bauxite in the country starting from June 2023.
As of 08:37 GMT, the cost of one tonne of aluminum rose 0.99% to $2,399.5.
Bauxite ore is one of the main components in the aluminum industry. Indonesia is the sixth largest producer of bauxite in the world and has the fifth largest reserves.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала