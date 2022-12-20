International
'What Happened to Merry Christmas?' NASCAR's 'Happy Holidays' Tweet Outrages Racing Fans
'What Happened to Merry Christmas?' NASCAR's 'Happy Holidays' Tweet Outrages Racing Fans
The NASCAR Racing Series is the premier car championship in the United States, which attracts tens of thousands of fans to the track and hundreds of thousands... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
12:06 GMT 20.12.2022
