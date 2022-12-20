https://sputniknews.com/20221220/what-happened-to-merry-christmas-nascars-happy-holidays-tweet-outrages-racing-fans-1105636978.html

'What Happened to Merry Christmas?' NASCAR's 'Happy Holidays' Tweet Outrages Racing Fans

The NASCAR Racing Series is the premier car championship in the United States, which attracts tens of thousands of fans to the track and hundreds of thousands... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

NASCAR has provoked the ire of racing fans after tweeting a "happy holidays" message, avoiding any mention of any specific religious holiday - just a week before Christmas.Many on social media were unhappy with the greeting, as NASCAR has a largely conservative fan base, who insisted that the company should have wished its fans a Merry Christmas instead of the non-denominational Happy Holidays."Can't say Merry Christmas NASCAR? Pathetic," one user wrote, and another added: "The correct term is Merry Christmas!"A third user tweeted: "What happened to Merry Christmas?"

