'What Happened to Merry Christmas?' NASCAR's 'Happy Holidays' Tweet Outrages Racing Fans
© Fotobank.ru/Getty Images / Brian LawdermilkRegan Smith, driver of the #7 Hellmann's Chevrolet, flips over during an on-track incident during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alert Today Florida 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida
© Fotobank.ru/Getty Images / Brian Lawdermilk
The NASCAR Racing Series is the premier car championship in the United States, which attracts tens of thousands of fans to the track and hundreds of thousands of fans to watch the TV broadcasts.
NASCAR has provoked the ire of racing fans after tweeting a "happy holidays" message, avoiding any mention of any specific religious holiday - just a week before Christmas.
To all those celebrating this month, we wish you a safe and joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/iE5PFAhXIy— NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 17, 2022
Many on social media were unhappy with the greeting, as NASCAR has a largely conservative fan base, who insisted that the company should have wished its fans a Merry Christmas instead of the non-denominational Happy Holidays.
"Can't say Merry Christmas NASCAR? Pathetic," one user wrote, and another added: "The correct term is Merry Christmas!"
A third user tweeted: "What happened to Merry Christmas?"
I think what you meant to say was "Merry CHRISTmas"!!!— Nissan Z (@15_Nissan_370Z) December 17, 2022
Screw that! MERRY CHRISTMAS!— RHONDA ST JEAN (@Wyoming_Me) December 17, 2022
I remember when NASCAR used to say Merry Christmas.— Greg (@bgreg_greg) December 17, 2022