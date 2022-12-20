https://sputniknews.com/20221220/us-capitol-police-reportedly-boosts-security-ahead-of-potential-zelensky-visit-on-wednesday-1105653939.html
US Capitol Police Reportedly Boosts Security Ahead of Potential Zelensky Visit on Wednesday
US Capitol Police Reportedly Boosts Security Ahead of Potential Zelensky Visit on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police is stepping up security ahead of a potential visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Axios... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-20T22:20+0000
2022-12-20T22:20+0000
2022-12-20T22:25+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
washington dc
us capitol
planned visit
military aid
foreign aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100771221_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_c5631d246eafd6880af67b2934b02294.jpg
Zelensky is expected to come to Washington on Wednesday in a first in-person visit since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the report said. The Ukrainian president will reportedly leave his country for the first time since Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Punchbowl News first reported.The Wednesday visit is expected to see Zelensky meet with congressional leaders and national security committee senior lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties.Additional US military aid for Ukraine would require legislation that Congress will have to process tomorrow, Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said via Twitter. Zelensky’s visit to Washington was reportedly known to a very small number of lawmakers in Congress.CNN has also reported that Zelensky may visit with US President Joe Biden to unveil a new $54 billion defense package for Ukraine that could include the Patriot missile system. It has also been alleged that the Ukrainian official may address a joint session of Congress.The Biden administration has not yet officially confirmed the visit will actually take place.
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100771221_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_a49840180503ee6f0f3a60b2f4d7f862.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, washington dc, us capitol, planned visit, military aid, foreign aid
volodymyr zelensky, washington dc, us capitol, planned visit, military aid, foreign aid
US Capitol Police Reportedly Boosts Security Ahead of Potential Zelensky Visit on Wednesday
22:20 GMT 20.12.2022 (Updated: 22:25 GMT 20.12.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police is stepping up security ahead of a potential visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Axios reported, citing multiple sources in the know.
Zelensky is expected to come to Washington on Wednesday in a first in-person visit since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the report said.
The Ukrainian president will reportedly leave his country for the first time since Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Punchbowl News first reported.
The Wednesday visit is expected to see Zelensky meet with congressional leaders and national security committee senior lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties.
Additional US military aid for Ukraine would require legislation that Congress will have to process tomorrow, Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said via Twitter. Zelensky’s visit to Washington was reportedly known to a very small number of lawmakers in Congress.
CNN has also reported that Zelensky may visit with US President Joe Biden to unveil a new $54 billion defense package for Ukraine that could include the Patriot missile system. It has also been alleged that the Ukrainian official may address a joint session of Congress.
The Biden administration has not yet officially confirmed the visit will actually take place.