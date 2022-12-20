https://sputniknews.com/20221220/uks-striking-ambulance-staff-may-refuse-to-take-heart-attack-calls-from-home-1105626186.html

UK's Striking Ambulance Staff May Refuse to Take Heart Attack Calls From Home

Striking ambulance staff across the UK may not respond to emergency calls for heart attack and stroke victims from home.

Ambulance crews in parts of the UK may not respond to calls over a heart attack or stroke at home on Wednesday, as around 10,000 ambulance staff in England and Wales strike over pay on December 21 and December 28, local media reported.The decision is part of an agreement between the Unison union, representing the interests of the North East Ambulance Service, and National Health Service (NHS) bosses. According to the North East Ambulance Service, the deal with the trade union presupposed that during the strike, emergency care staff could respond "to category one calls and category two calls in a public place”. Such conditions as heart attacks, strokes, sepsis and grave burns all fall into category two. The typical target time of response for such cases is within 18 minutes.While there has been no clarification regarding the agreement reached on strike exemptions, if any, with Unite, GMB had revealed that paramedics would be taking category one 999 calls. These calls are reserved for life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as cardiac arrest.The current industrial action on December 21 was called by the three main ambulance unions, Unison, GMB and Unite, while GMB union members are also to walk out on December 28. Paramedics, ambulance technicians and call handlers are all involved in the walkout.Ahead of the anticipated disruption, people have been urged to “use services wisely and prepare where possible”, with assurances offered by Segasby that ambulances will be able to respond only in cases involving an immediate risk to life.On the eve of the strike, a Department of Health source told UK media that some union officials had not confirmed whether they would be taking all emergency calls, with the government reportedly setting in place contingency plans, such as deploying military personnel.Across the UK, ambulance staff had voted to strike over pay offers that fall way below the inflation level. In late November, the Health and municipal union Unison announced that some 80,000 of its members had voted to strike after rejecting a four percent pay offer from the National Health Service (NHS). Unison general secretary Christina McAnea emphasized that the decision had been taken because the government had "adamantly refused" to engage in a "proper discussion" on pay.Echoing these sentiments, Unite leader Sharon Graham was cited as blaming UK Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, saying:Barclay has insisted the door for talks is open and invited the three unions to hold last-ditch talks. However, according to him the staff pay rises above inflation that the NHS unions are demanding are "unaffordable". Barclay also reiterated that it was up to the independent NHS pay review body to decide what pay offers to make. The latter proposed pay rises of around 4.75 percent, with a guaranteed minimum of £1,400.The United Kingdom has been swept by an unprecedented wave of strikes by civil servants over the past months. Reacting to the worsening economic situation caused by soaring inflation, employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports, and lawyers, among others, have been embarking upon industrial action. The country's largest nursing union, the Royal College of Nursing, (RCN) also launched its first-ever strike in its 106-year history on December 15, with the second strike on December 20.The RCN union has been demanding a salary hike of 5 percent above the inflation rate for the Retail Price Index (RPI) in the UK, which was 14 percent in November 2022, claiming that the earnings of its members plummeted by 6 percent in the last decade. The 4 percent hike offered by the independent NHS Pay Review Body was dismissed as unfair and even "insulting."There is other industrial action looming, with the main union representing Border Force staff expected to walk out between December 23 and 31. Furthermore, fresh postal strikes are scheduled for December 23 and 24, while the RMT rail workers' union is planning walkouts at the very end of the month.

