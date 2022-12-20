International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/turkey-accuses-greece-of-trying-to-intercept-turkish-f-16-jets-during-nato-training-1105634863.html
Turkey Accuses Greece of Trying to Intercept Turkish F-16 Jets During NATO Training
Turkey Accuses Greece of Trying to Intercept Turkish F-16 Jets During NATO Training
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Greek Air Force tried to intercept Turkish fighter jets during a NATO exercise over the Aegean Sea, with Turkey giving an appropriate... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-20T09:42+0000
2022-12-20T09:42+0000
military
turkey
greece
nato
f-16
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105629/32/1056293291_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_2e853456ca931171f1d32e88b877b748.jpg
The incident took place on Monday during the NATO Nexus Ace training mission. As many as 14 F-16 jets took part in the exercise, and all Turkey's NATO allies had been notified of the mission 24 hours prior to its start, the defense ministry added. Turkey and Greece have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times since 2020. The disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime borders. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying weapons on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. In late August, a new round of tensions flared up when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to radar-lock Turkish air force F-16 fighters performing a reconnaissance mission west of the island of Rhodes. The Greek Defense Ministry denied Turkey's claim that Athens deployed its S-300s in Crete against Turkish F-16s.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/turkish-navy-air-force-to-counter-greek-militarization-in-aegean-sea-1101558732.html
turkey
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105629/32/1056293291_610:0:2893:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_3d5522b0dc7ab887cdaf3437eeb055d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, greece, intercept, turkish f-16 jets, nato training
turkey, greece, intercept, turkish f-16 jets, nato training

Turkey Accuses Greece of Trying to Intercept Turkish F-16 Jets During NATO Training

09:42 GMT 20.12.2022
© AP Photo / Selcan HacaogluA Turkish F-16 prepares to taxi while another one takes off during Anatolian Eagle exercise at 3rd Main Jet Air Base near the central Anatolian city of Konya, Turkey, Monday, June 15, 2009
A Turkish F-16 prepares to taxi while another one takes off during Anatolian Eagle exercise at 3rd Main Jet Air Base near the central Anatolian city of Konya, Turkey, Monday, June 15, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
© AP Photo / Selcan Hacaoglu
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Greek Air Force tried to intercept Turkish fighter jets during a NATO exercise over the Aegean Sea, with Turkey giving an appropriate response, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday during the NATO Nexus Ace training mission.
"The Greek Air Force once again tried to intercept Turkish F-16 fighter jets over the Aegean Sea, but received an appropriate response. They tried to intercept Turkish F-16 that had taken off from five Turkish air bases. Despite all efforts of the Greek party, the Turkish pilots continued their flight and successfully completed all tasks," the ministry said in a statement.
As many as 14 F-16 jets took part in the exercise, and all Turkey's NATO allies had been notified of the mission 24 hours prior to its start, the defense ministry added.
Turkey and Greece have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times since 2020. The disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime borders. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying weapons on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.
A Turkish Coast Guard vessel speeds during an exercise by the Turkish Coast Guard on the Aegean Sea near Izmir, Turkey, Wednesday, May 4, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
World
Turkish Navy, Air Force to Counter Greek Militarization in Aegean Sea, Ankara Says
6 October, 05:52 GMT
In late August, a new round of tensions flared up when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to radar-lock Turkish air force F-16 fighters performing a reconnaissance mission west of the island of Rhodes. The Greek Defense Ministry denied Turkey's claim that Athens deployed its S-300s in Crete against Turkish F-16s.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала