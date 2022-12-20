International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/roads-torn-up-thousands-without-power-after-northern-california-shaken-by-64-magnitude-quake-1105649154.html
Roads Torn Up, Thousands Without Power After Northern California Shaken by 6.4-Magnitude Quake
Roads Torn Up, Thousands Without Power After Northern California Shaken by 6.4-Magnitude Quake
The San Andreas fault, which runs the length of California, is said by seismologists to be “overdue” for a massive earthquake, which hasn’t happened in more... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-20T16:37+0000
2022-12-20T16:40+0000
americas
california
earthquake
us geological survey (usgs)
damage
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105649685_0:174:2250:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_3c86fb98309dc8bad95e9e0ec900f587.jpg
At 2:34 am on Tuesday morning, a strong earthquake rocked northern California, destroying homes and tearing up roads and power lines, leaving nearly 100,000 people without electricity.According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale and centered about 15 kilometers southwest of the city of Ferndale, just off the coast of the Pacific Ocean. It occurred at a depth of 17.9 kilometers.At least two people were injured in the quake, according to local authorities.The area is known to seismologists as the Mendocino triple junction, a place where the Pacific, North America, and Juan de Fuca plates meet. According to the USGS, the quake was the result of a strike-slip fault, or side-to-side action, and thus no tsunami warning was issued. Tsunamis are more commonly associated with thrust faults, in which the tectonic plate is shoved upward by another plate sliding underneath it.The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office warned of “widespread damages to roads and homes” on its Twitter account Tuesday morning. Fissures were seen stretching across roadways, and cracks were reported in the Fernbridge, which carries California Route 211 across the Eel River. The bridge has been closed by Caltrans for inspection.Twitter users posted videos and photos of the damage to their homes.Sitting along a number of fault lines that form part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, California is the scene of regular earthquakes, most of which are minor, but which can also have extreme power. In 1906, a magnitude-7.9 quake destroyed 80% of San Francisco, killing more than 3,000 people. More recently, a magnitude-6.9 quake in 1989 centered near Loma Prieta Peak tore down highways, triggered a small tsunami, and halted a World Series baseball game happening nearby between two local teams.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105649685_119:0:2119:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_a73090f9fd90d2ad771d855f2b868fdc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california, earthquake, us geological survey (usgs), damage, us
california, earthquake, us geological survey (usgs), damage, us

Roads Torn Up, Thousands Without Power After Northern California Shaken by 6.4-Magnitude Quake

16:37 GMT 20.12.2022 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 20.12.2022)
© AP PhotoEarthquake in California (Caltrans District 1 via AP)
Earthquake in California (Caltrans District 1 via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The San Andreas fault, which runs the length of California, is said by seismologists to be “overdue” for a massive earthquake, which hasn’t happened in more than 160 years. The fault has suffered several strong earthquakes, but not the “big one” of magnitude 7.8 or higher, which would devastate the densely populated region.
At 2:34 am on Tuesday morning, a strong earthquake rocked northern California, destroying homes and tearing up roads and power lines, leaving nearly 100,000 people without electricity.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale and centered about 15 kilometers southwest of the city of Ferndale, just off the coast of the Pacific Ocean. It occurred at a depth of 17.9 kilometers.
At least two people were injured in the quake, according to local authorities.
The area is known to seismologists as the Mendocino triple junction, a place where the Pacific, North America, and Juan de Fuca plates meet. According to the USGS, the quake was the result of a strike-slip fault, or side-to-side action, and thus no tsunami warning was issued. Tsunamis are more commonly associated with thrust faults, in which the tectonic plate is shoved upward by another plate sliding underneath it.
California’s Humboldt County, that closest to the epicenter, suffered the greatest damage from the quake. According to utility tracking data, 71,000 of 99,000 power customers were without electricity at 6:30 am Pacific Time.
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office warned of “widespread damages to roads and homes” on its Twitter account Tuesday morning. Fissures were seen stretching across roadways, and cracks were reported in the Fernbridge, which carries California Route 211 across the Eel River. The bridge has been closed by Caltrans for inspection.
Twitter users posted videos and photos of the damage to their homes.
“That was a big one,” a local journalist tweeted, with a video of an overturned china cabinet in her home. “House is a mess.”
Sitting along a number of fault lines that form part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, California is the scene of regular earthquakes, most of which are minor, but which can also have extreme power. In 1906, a magnitude-7.9 quake destroyed 80% of San Francisco, killing more than 3,000 people. More recently, a magnitude-6.9 quake in 1989 centered near Loma Prieta Peak tore down highways, triggered a small tsunami, and halted a World Series baseball game happening nearby between two local teams.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала