https://sputniknews.com/20221220/next-likely-house-speaker-mccarthy-vows-subpoena-for-clapper--church-committee-investigation-1105625006.html

Next Likely House Speaker McCarthy Vows Subpoena for Clapper & ‘Church Committee’ Investigation

Next Likely House Speaker McCarthy Vows Subpoena for Clapper & ‘Church Committee’ Investigation

On Monday, independent Journalist Michael Shellenberger revealed the FBI was heavily involved in Twitter’s decision to suppress and discredit the Hunter Biden... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-20T03:42+0000

2022-12-20T03:42+0000

2022-12-20T03:38+0000

americas

fbi

kevin mccarthy

hunter biden

speaker of the house

james clapper

john brennan

michael hayden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092166009_0:59:3009:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_8afdc12dcc9ac5baffc15bfe1ffbe940.jpg

Current GOP House leader and likely next House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in an interview on FOX Business Monday that the FBI needs to be “reformed” to “change the course of the FBI as it exists today.” He also promised subpoenas for prominent intelligence officials outside of the FBI, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former NSA and CIA Director Michael Hayden.McCarthy was responding to a question from Mornings With Maria host Maria Bartiromo about whether he planned to subpoena “bad actors” in the FBI who allegedly censored the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020.McCarthy responded by saying once he becomes House speaker, he is going to do “more than just subpoena them, we are going to change the course of the FBI as it exists today.”On Monday, independent journalist Michael Shellenberger released the seventh installment of the “Twitter files” that showed the FBI pressured and manipulated Twitter executives into suppressing the story on its platform before the 2020 election.Last month, McCarthy won a House Republican conference primary to continue as House Republican leader and become the speaker of the House when Republicans officially take control of the lower chamber in January.Since taking the House in November’s midterm elections, House Republicans have promised a series of investigations once they gain power. Specifically, they promised to examine Hunter Biden’s dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma and potential politically-motivated interference by the FBI and Justice Department in a 2020 investigation focused on those dealings.McCarthy referenced the 1975 Church Committee investigation of intelligence agencies including the FBI, CIA, IRS, and NSA. That investigation revealed MKULTRA, which involved the drugging and torture of US citizens as part of an experiment on mind control; COINTELPRO a program of surveillance and infiltration of American civil rights organizations; Family Jewels, a covert CIA program to assassinate foreign leaders; and Operation Mockingbird, a propaganda campaign run by the CIA in coordination with domestic and foreign journalists and US Media outlets.After the Church Committee, which was performed in the Senate, and the corresponding House investigation called the Pike Committee, President Gerald Ford issued Executive Order 11905. That order prohibited any member of the US government from engaging or conspiring to engage in political assassination. Less than two years later, President Jimmy Carter signed Executive Order 12036 which strengthened the ban on assassination and created new oversight committees and new restrictions for the intelligence community.Together, they represent the biggest reform to the intelligence community since the National Security Act of 1947.The speaker of the House decides who the House subpoenas and is also in charge of fills committee seats. McCarthy is presumed to be the next speaker because with Republicans controlling the House, the GOP House leader is expected to take that position. However, at least five House Republicans have indicated they will not vote for McCarthy, with others signaling they are undecided.McCarthy will need a majority of votes to become speaker. If enough Republicans refuse to support him, House Democrats may be able to nominate a compromise candidate that gets enough votes to snatch the House speaker role from McCarthy.McCarthy also addressed that upcoming battle, inflation, and the border during the interview.

https://sputniknews.com/20221220/twitter-files-7-fbi-influenced-twitter-executives-to-discredit-suppress-hunter-biden-laptop-story-1105623761.html

https://sputniknews.com/20171012/black-identity-extremists-cointelpro-fbi-1058143083.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

fbi, kevin mccarthy, hunter biden, speaker of the house, james clapper, john brennan, michael hayden