Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. In... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
ukraine
russia
donbass
News
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic - DPR

04:25 GMT 20.12.2022
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. In response, western countries have increased arms supplies to Ukraine, despite warnings from Moscow that it only prolongs the conflict.
Russia began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge. The strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes all across the country.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that nearly 40% of the country's energy infrastructure was seriously damaged.
04:25 GMT 20.12.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic - DPR
