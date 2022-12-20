LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic - DPR

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. In response, western countries have increased arms supplies to Ukraine, despite warnings from Moscow that it only prolongs the conflict.
Russia began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge. The strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes all across the country.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that nearly 40% of the country's energy infrastructure was seriously damaged.