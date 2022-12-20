International
Japan Sees Years-Long Streak of Record Low Births Continue Into 2022
Japan Sees Years-Long Streak of Record Low Births Continue Into 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Births in Japan continued their downward trend for the seventh straight year in 2022, with the rate projected to be the lowest since... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
Japan Sees Years-Long Streak of Record Low Births Continue Into 2022

13:23 GMT 20.12.2022
