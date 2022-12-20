https://sputniknews.com/20221220/immigration-emergency-declared-in-el-paso-musk-puts-ceo-post-to-vote-1105620350.html

Immigration Emergency Declared in El Paso, Musk Puts CEO Post to Vote

El Paso declares a state of emergency over immigration and a new report shows how the medical gig-economy fails patients. 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

Immigration Emergency Declared in El Paso, Musk Puts CEO Post to Vote

Political and foreign affairs analyst and independent journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the de-dollarization trend of international trade, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to audit UK aid to Ukraine, the current role of Belarus in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and whether the Russian oil cap agreement has created any challenges for the European or Russian economies.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the weekend’s Twitter drama, policy changes being implemented, what we learned this weekend about how Twitter cooperates with the FBI, and Musk’s latest ban victims.Kevin Gosztola discusses the ongoing Twitter Files releases and the use of National Security Letters by the FBI to coerce tech companies, telecommunication unions filing complaints against Apple for unfair labor practices, the nationwide weekend Starbucks strike, a report showing that hundreds of extremist group members are current or former employees of DHS, and lawyer Steven Donziger’s ongoing fight with the Department of Justice and Chevron.Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the city of El Paso declaring a state of emergency over migration issues, how the US asylum system needs to be reformed, and what we learn when we look at migration as a global rather than national or local issue.The Misfits also discuss a dinner for war contractors hosted in Washington by the Ukrainian Embassy, and a congressman-elect’s dodgy resume.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

