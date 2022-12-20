https://sputniknews.com/20221220/avatar-the-way-of-water-accused-of-cultural-appropriation-1105649335.html

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Accused of 'Cultural Appropriation'

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Accused of 'Cultural Appropriation'

Fans have waited patiently for 13 years since the first Avatar movie came out for a sequel about the fictional indigenous alien community on Pandora, a moon in... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

Film critic Kathia Woods has been mocked for claiming on Twitter that James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water contains elements of "cultural appropriation."After a wave of public ridicule, Woods made her Twitter account private."James Cameron didn't even try to find native blue people to play these roles smh," American reporter Andrew Kerr laughed."Only nine-foot tall blue aliens can play nine-foot tall blue aliens in movies, apparently," said radio host Dan O’Donnell.Many users also pointed out that there are people of color (Laz Alonso) among the Avatar cast and Maori (Cliff Curtis).Avatar's sequel continues the story of Jake Sully, the protagonist of the first film, who is reborn as a Na'vi hybrid on Pandora, one of the many moons of a fictional Saturn-sized gas giant. He tries to live a peaceful life among his new brethren, but corporations from Earth refuse to give up in their attempts to seize Pandora's valuable resources.

